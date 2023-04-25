The members of the Rotary Club of Emmett have been gearing up, since the auction ended last year, for the following two weeks. In celebration of Gem County youth is Youth Appreciation Day on Saturday, April 29, from 11 to 3 at the Gem Island Sports Complex. Parents, bring your kids for megatons of fun in the sun and enjoy a happiness-filled, stress-free day! There are many different things for the kiddos to do including jumping in a bounce house, golfing, a bicycle rodeo, and much more! And did you know it is all at no cost to you? The only thing that you will need money for is food for lunch and that is even at a reduced price. Also, Valley Family Health Care will have a Pop-Up Clinic for the Covid-19 Booster from 11:00 — 1:00.
Then the following Saturday, May 6, is the Flip Flops & Flamingos present — Back to the 50s Rotary Youth Benefit Auction. There are still some dinner tickets available, but they must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door. A wide variety of things will be in the live and silent auctions from beef, flowers, and BB guns to a pie a month, plus more! Additionally, there is a dessert auction with cheesecakes, cakes, and pies, oh my! Local businesses and private individuals generously donated the auction items. The funds raised are for the youth groups who applied earlier this year for funding. Anything raised above the targeted amount (and after expenses) is set aside for those unexpected times, perhaps when a community youth earns a trip to Washington DC but lacks the funds to go. Rather than having kids knocking on the doors of the local businesses throughout the year, the goal of the Emmett Club is to raise as many funds as possible during this event to have available for this type of emergency.
Any questions about the Benefit Auction, please contact Josh Wester (208) 371-3449. For more about Rotary, you are welcome to attend our meetings on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. Or go to our website https://www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck (208) 369-1785. Also, as other events are occurring the same evening, we do need youth volunteers to help us during this event. If you know of youths that can help, please contact Josh or John.