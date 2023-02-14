Support Local Journalism


In September 2022, Todd Fischer, President of the Boise Rotary Club, experienced a wonderful opportunity traveling with a group of 28 other individuals from the USA to India, where they participated in their National Immunization Day (NID).

He gave a fascinating presentation to the Rotary Club of Emmett during the Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, noon meeting about his experience of dispensing polio immunization drops to 40 million Indian children, all under the age of 5 in two days! He said,” Just two drops in a child’s mouth and parents will never have to worry about their child becoming crippled. Just 2 drops, given to every child, and soon even those two drops will not be needed. We are on the brink of worldwide eradication of polio. Soon the world will be polio free forever.” It almost seems like a magic potion!

