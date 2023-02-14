In September 2022, Todd Fischer, President of the Boise Rotary Club, experienced a wonderful opportunity traveling with a group of 28 other individuals from the USA to India, where they participated in their National Immunization Day (NID).
He gave a fascinating presentation to the Rotary Club of Emmett during the Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, noon meeting about his experience of dispensing polio immunization drops to 40 million Indian children, all under the age of 5 in two days! He said,” Just two drops in a child’s mouth and parents will never have to worry about their child becoming crippled. Just 2 drops, given to every child, and soon even those two drops will not be needed. We are on the brink of worldwide eradication of polio. Soon the world will be polio free forever.” It almost seems like a magic potion!
On the first day, the children came to the clinic to receive the two drops, also had their left pinky finger painted purple which was a way to keep track of those who were vaccinated. Then on the second day, Todd and the group went door to door vaccinating those children under 5 who did not come to the previous day’s clinic. The group also listened to lectures by the World Health Organization’s doctors, who not only worked in countries to eliminate polio, but also doctors who specialized in treating those who were afflicted by polio.
Todd said that hearing those front-line experts was eye-opening. “The trip was incredible and he learned and shared a lot with us. It is amazing to think that we are so close in eliminating this devasting disease world-wide.”
