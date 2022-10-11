Support Local Journalism


Saturday morning, Oct. 8, the Emmett Rotary Club held its second annual Walk for Peace. Rotarians and friends met at the Rotary pavilion on the west end of the Gem Island Sports Complex for a short service including a time of silence and prayer for peace, and then a walk around the park.

“In this troubled world we are living, it is important that we stand together for Peace,” said event coordinator Kathy Buck.

