Rose Sale chairman David Little, along with Rotarians Nancy Kelly and John Buck presented a check to the Gem County Senior Center to support the programs at the Emmett facility. The funds are raised in an annual Rose Sale conducted by Rotary prior to each fall hunting season.
Images engraved in the metal sculpture depict various goals and principles of Rotary.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
The three-sided metal sculpture wraps around one of the poles supporting the Rotary Pavilion at the west end of Gem Island.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Rose Sale chairman David Little, along with Rotarians Nancy Kelly and John Buck presented a check to the Gem County Senior Center to support the programs at the Emmett facility. The funds are raised in an annual Rose Sale conducted by Rotary prior to each fall hunting season.
Saturday morning, Oct. 8, the Emmett Rotary Club held its second annual Walk for Peace. Rotarians and friends met at the Rotary pavilion on the west end of the Gem Island Sports Complex for a short service including a time of silence and prayer for peace, and then a walk around the park.
“In this troubled world we are living, it is important that we stand together for Peace,” said event coordinator Kathy Buck.
Also added to the program this year was the dedication of a metal sculpture created by Rotarian Ben Mock that becomes a Peace Pole on the edge of the pavilion.
According to the ceremonial comments, this Peace Pole joins more than 200,000 such markers in over 180 countries around the world:
“The idea began with Mr. Masahisa Goi after World War II and the dropping of the atomic bombs. Mr. Goi came to understand that words, thoughts and intentions carry energy strong enough to influence the destiny of all living beings and by speaking, acting, and living in the spirit of the prayer “May Peace Prevail on Earth” the energy field of love and harmony would radiate forth to all of creation. Let us remember: Peace is inside each one of us and we are part of our family, our community, our country and the world. May peace be ever present in our words, thoughts and actions.”
The Emmett Rotary has achieved the designation of a Peacebuilder Club with Rotary International through its commitments to the Peace initiatives.
Rotary members dedicated to the sculpture noting that “a peace pole is an internationally recognized symbol of the hopes and dreams of the entire human family, standing vigil in silent prayer for peace on earth. It is an inspiration to others to take action for peace. The more we can inspire, the more peace action will follow, creating a more peaceful world for all.”