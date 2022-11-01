The detection of poliovirus, and even cases of polio, in places where it hasn’t been found for years has demonstrated once again that eradicating a human disease isn’t easy, especially in the final stages. In recent months, an unvaccinated man in the United States was paralyzed. In the UK, poliovirus was detected in sewage. In Malawi, a child contracted polio. And Mozambique announced its first polio outbreak in 30 years. But rather than be discouraged, Rotary and its partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) remain confident that they are making progress and can achieve their goal of a polio-free world. There are several reasons for this optimism.
A new oral vaccine, which has a substantially lower risk of causing vaccine-derived variant polio, is now available. This makes it less likely that the weakened strain of poliovirus that is used in the vaccine will mutate and spur outbreaks in communities where immunization levels are low, which has occurred in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.
Rotary members have been at the center of the worldwide effort to eradicate polio for more than three decades. Rotary launched PolioPlus in 1985 and helped found the GPEI in 1988, with the goal of eradicating a human disease for only the second time in history. (The World Health Organization declared the world free of smallpox in 1980.) When the GPEI was founded, wild poliovirus paralyzed hundreds of children every day, with an estimated 350,000 polio cases across more than 125 countries in one year. Since then, cases have plummeted more than 99.9%, sparing more than 20 million people from paralysis.
Through a funding partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Rotary commits US$150 million to fighting polio every year. Rotary members have contributed more than US$2.6 billion and countless volunteer hours to this effort. With the GPEI partners, members engage with communities everywhere to encourage high vaccination rates and help immunize more than 400 million children annually.
As the world gets closer to having zero polio cases that are caused by the wild virus, public health experts say it is more important to track all forms of the virus, wherever they may appear, including in polio-free regions. They also say that the re-emergence of polio in these places highlights the importance of vaccination as the only form of protection against polio and many other diseases. It draws attention to the work needed to encourage people to get vaccinated at a time when vaccination rates are dropping in some communities. And it reinforces the fact that polio anywhere is a threat everywhere, which underscores the importance of the End Polio Now campaign.
World Polio Day was Oct. 24 and Rotary urges its members to tell their communities about the importance of vaccination. Global donors and national governments are also expected to announce new pledges to fund the GPEI’s 2022-26 polio eradication strategy. This strategy focuses on greater accountability from national governments about their work to eradicate wild polio and end outbreaks of polio caused by variant poliovirus. With these kinds of sustained political and financial commitments, the world is still on the path toward an incredible accomplishment: making sure no person is paralyzed by polio ever again.
Won’t you join with the Rotary Club of Emmett as it does its part in the battle against Polio? Our Pins and Putts for Polio event on November 5 at KT’S Lanes is solely to donate the proceeds to the Polio Eradication effort. Every dollar we raise, is matched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation! Let’s put Emmett on the map as polio eradicators! We will begin registering bowlers/putters about 12:15 pm with the event to begin at 1:00!
PINS: The cost is $25/person and includes 3 lanes of bowling, shoe rental, ball use and great company with lots of laughs. This is a 7 Pin No Tap event – knock down 7 pins on your first ball and it counts as a strike! Prizes will be awarded and silent auction items available for bidding.
PUTTS: Cost: $10 Make your own putter (the sillier the better) and come do the course set up indoors at KT’s Lanes! No regular putters allowed. Prizes will be offered.
LANE SPONSORSHIPS are also available for $50. Each Lane Sponsor’s name will be posted on a lane and you will receive a bowling pin with a medallion depiciting your sponsorships! Great fun.
Let’s join together, Emmett, and have FUN while donating to a cause that could keep us all safe from the crippling Polio wild virus. To register, contact Kathy Buck @ 208-963-1528 or Mary Knight @ 208-550-4459