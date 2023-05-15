It’s time for a deep breath in, hold it, and breathe out. Now, drum roll, please! Congratulations & well done, Emmett! We did it again!
The Rotary Club of Emmett put on a spectacular Flip Flops & Flamingos present — Back to the 50s Rotary Youth Benefit Auction on Saturday, May 6, 2023, with the goal in mind to raise money for the youth groups of Gem County and with numerous volunteers and the generosity of our community, we accomplished our goal. Our preliminary numbers indicate that a little more than $90k in gross receipts was raised from the combination of the table sponsors, the silent and live auctions, other events held during the evening, and the ongoing raffle ticket sales.
It is impossible without the individuals and businesses who donated items, participated in the dinner, bid on items, sponsored a table, purchased raffle tickets, and bid generously on those scrumptious desserts. Thank you to everyone who donated the desserts and thank you to everyone who bid on those desserts, you can sure tell that people in Emmett cherish their desserts!
The youth groups submitted approximately $37k in requests and will most likely receive the majority if not all that they have requested. Congratulations!
Just a reminder to the groups who request funds that The Emmett Rotary Foundation expects those groups to give back to the Emmett Community by helping with projects. We need help placing flags on Veteran’s graves on Thursday, May 25, at 5 p.m. at the Emmett Cemetery and picking them up the following Tues May 30, at 5 p.m.
The scholarship review board for the Emmett Rotary Foundation narrowed down numerous applications that they received to nine students who showed exemplary community involvement and leadership abilities. The $15,000 in scholarships is awarded as such: Two students received $3,000 each, four students received $1,500 each, and three students received $1,000 each in scholarships at the awards ceremony at the high school on Monday. Congratulations to all of the scholarship recipients.
The youth groups are still selling raffle tickets for a $600 Gas Card from Wild Willy’s, a Camp Chef Pellet Grill w/WIFI and Grill Cover from D&B Supply, or a $300 Gift Certificate from Cowboys Chophouse. Tickets are $1.00 each and all paperwork and money must be turned in before 5:00 pm on May 19. The drawing will be at the Rotary Luncheon on June 1, 2023.
For more about Rotary, you are welcome to attend our meetings on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. Or go to our website www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page, Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck (208) 369-1785. The Emmett Club would like to give a SHOUT OUT to our local Albertsons for donating the hamburgers and hotdogs for Youth Appreciation Day which allows us to keep our costs down and the ability to sell them at a very affordable price. Kudos, Albertsons!