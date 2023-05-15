Rotary auction photos

Happy winning bidders helped fuel the success at the 50th annual Rotary Youth Auction on May 6.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

It’s time for a deep breath in, hold it, and breathe out. Now, drum roll, please! Congratulations & well done, Emmett! We did it again!

The Rotary Club of Emmett put on a spectacular Flip Flops & Flamingos present — Back to the 50s Rotary Youth Benefit Auction on Saturday, May 6, 2023, with the goal in mind to raise money for the youth groups of Gem County and with numerous volunteers and the generosity of our community, we accomplished our goal. Our preliminary numbers indicate that a little more than $90k in gross receipts was raised from the combination of the table sponsors, the silent and live auctions, other events held during the evening, and the ongoing raffle ticket sales.

