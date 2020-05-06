Rotary announces winners of Yard Art competition

The Emmett Rotary club is proud to announce the winners of their recent GEM COUNTY YARD ART contest which ended on Saturday, April 25. An amazing group of our young people took the time and made the effort to decorate their yards and we thank them.
The prize chart did have to be adjusted as we didn’t have entries in each age group and we did award a 2nd place in one age group due to the amount of entries submitted in that particular group. Actual names of the entrants were not revealed to the judges until after the judging was complete.
The winning entries each received $50 in Chamber Bucks. The one 2nd place entry received $25 in Chamber Bucks and the Best of Show (best depicting the theme of It’s a Small World) receive $100 in Chamber Bucks. The winning entries are:
Age 5-6: Lia Christensen
Age 7-8: Gerrit Christensen
Age 9-10: Sven Christensen
Age 11-12: 1st place – Riley Richards; 2nd Place – Hannah Christensen
Age 13 – 15: Kayte Christensen
BEST OF SHOW: Age 9 – AVERY CARR
CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL!!