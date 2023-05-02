Rotarians at District Conclave

Emmett Rotarians participating at the annual District convention, left to right, Terry and Dottie Jones, Mary Knight, Bryan Stone, Cheryl Gratton, Jim Waters, Donnie and Shelly Wunder, John and Kathy Buck. Not shown is Nancy Kelley.

 Rotary submitted photo

Several Emmett Rotarians made the time to attend our District 5400 Celebration in Boise, on April 21 — 22 and they were glad they did.

They learned many new things happening around the world and participated in helping local nonprofits with their projects, from making natural birdfeeders, and planting milkweed along the Boise River to save the Monarch butterflies, to sorting boxes of Amazon returns at Astegos.

