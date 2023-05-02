Emmett Rotarians participating at the annual District convention, left to right, Terry and Dottie Jones, Mary Knight, Bryan Stone, Cheryl Gratton, Jim Waters, Donnie and Shelly Wunder, John and Kathy Buck. Not shown is Nancy Kelley.
Several Emmett Rotarians made the time to attend our District 5400 Celebration in Boise, on April 21 — 22 and they were glad they did.
They learned many new things happening around the world and participated in helping local nonprofits with their projects, from making natural birdfeeders, and planting milkweed along the Boise River to save the Monarch butterflies, to sorting boxes of Amazon returns at Astegos.
Astegos is available for any nonprofit that completes its member application. This is a place that is only asking for a small amount of money for brand-new items, to benefit nonprofit organizations as well as to hopefully keep this stuff out of the landfill. Visit https://www.astegos.org/ for more information.
Thank you to everyone who attended the Youth Appreciation Day Saturday, at the Gem Island Sports Complex! It was a great day celebrating the youth of Gem County!
On Saturday, May 6, is the Flip Flops & Flamingos present — Back to the 50s Rotary Youth Benefit Auction to raise the money needed by the youth organizations of Gem County! We are now close to the finish line and hoping to have another successful auction.
This event is what we have been working on for a year, along with many other events in between, like attending our District 5400 Celebration.
Like everything, there is a deadline, in this case, May 3 is the last day we can accept any donations for this year’s auction. We’ve completed our part in advertising your business name in the paper, on our website, and Facebook page. Now we need whatever it is that you said that you or your business would donate brought to Marilyn Knighton at Alliance Title & Escrow 1312 S. Washington Ave., Ste. F in Emmett, by May 3. Thank you!
For any questions about the Benefit Auction, please contact Josh Wester at (208) 371-3449.
For more about Rotary, you are welcome to attend our meetings on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. Or go to our website https://www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page, Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck (208) 369-1785.