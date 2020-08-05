Rod, Debbie and Marla Day in Emmett

Recognizing employees for tenure is an excellent way for organizations to show their employees that they value the ongoing dedication and contributions of their effort. This seems especially important since current statistics show that the average employee changes jobs every 3 years. And companies that have high retention have been shown to have higher sales revenue and higher profit margins.
It was on Monday, July 27th that Rod Peterson, Debbie Williams and Marla Lane were celebrated for over 40+ years of service — showing their love, loyalty and the fact that they’ve heard every bad joke about the cost of food.
“If Albertsons has been open for 81 years, you three have been with the company for over half of it,” said John Colgrove, Division President of the Intermountain Division. “You’ve managed to turn this business into a home and have made it a great place to work.”
Minutes later Mayor Petrie got up and proclaimed July 27th, 2020 as Rod Peterson, Debbie Williams and Marla Lane Day in Emmett, Idaho.
“WHEREAS, Rod Peterson has served our community at Albertsons for 43 years, as long as I’ve had my Corcoran spit-polished jump boots; and,
WHEREAS, Debbie Williams has served our community at Albertsons for 41 years, which is about the last time I possessed what could reasonably be called a head of hair; and,
WHEREAS, Marla Lane has served our community at Albertsons for 40 years, although the dirty little secret is, she was only ten years old when she started; and,
WHEREAS, subtracting their combined years of service (124) from the current year brings us from well into the 21st century to the end of the 19th century (1896); indeed the very year that a Cricket record for County Championship that still stands was set against Warwickshire, as Yorkshire accumulated an innings total of 887; and,
WHEREAS, Rod, Debbie and Marla set the standard for customer service in the Valley of Plenty for all these years, and having heard every bad joke about the cost of food, Albertsons’ monopoly, including the Big Lie that the city cut a deal with Joe Albertson not to allow any other grocery store to come in, and, along with their fellow employees and management, in the face of the Wuhan novel coronavirus, faithfully kept the shelves stocked as best they could, kept the store open as safely as practicable, and continued the essential first-line supply of food and associated products to our community since the special measures enacted by the State of Idaho in March of this year,
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Gordon W. Petrie, Mayor of Emmett, Idaho, do hereby proclaim July 27th, 2020 as Rod, Debbie and Marla Day in Emmett, Idaho.”
After the laughter subsided the staff began sharing their favorite memories through the years.
“I was working in the Caldwell store when right in front of me was Joe Albertsons,” said Rod Peterson. “We stood there talking for over 15 minute when I kept getting called to come up front to bag groceries. I wasn’t sure what to do but I eventually told him that I had to go. When I got to the front my manager started chewing me out, that’s when I told him, “sorry, I was talking to Joe Albertsons” and then he was even more upset because I left him to come up front.”
Debbie Williams said seeing Joe Albertsons was one of her favorite moments as well.
Marla Lane’s memory was slightly different. “I remember I always loved playing Monopoly,” she said. “I loved it so much because I got to handle the money and acted as the cashier. I guess not much has changed,” she said blushing.
Whether you’ve been to the Emmett Albertsons once or you’ve been a customer for years, there are just certain employees you can count on. Rod, Debbie and Marla are those people.
“I encourage all residents to honor these hard working customer service experts in all fitting and wholesome ways,” said Mayor Petrie. “I further ask all residents at every opportunity to take the time to personally congratulate them for soldiering through these challenging times, especially serving as an extraordinary example for anyone in the customer service business. Well done Rod, Debbie and Marla; may you combine for another 124 years of serving your community.”