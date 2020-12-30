Teachers often wonder where life has taken their former students. The Gem County chapter of the international teachers' sorority Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) took advantage of their December zoom meeting to reconnect with one of these students, 2004 Emmett High School graduate Becca Scofield. Scofield holds degrees from both Willamette and Harvard Universities and is currently assistant professor of history at the University of Idaho. As an aside, she noted that she took a break between her undergraduate and PhD degrees and worked for the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District!
One recent focus of Scofield's research has been the history of women's suffrage in Idaho. Since 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of passage of the 19th amendment, much of ADK's interview with Scofield focused on women's suffrage in Idaho. Especially intriguing is how Idaho women managed to secure voting rights in 1896, nearly a quarter century before passage of the 19th amendment.
Scofield is but one example of former Emmett High School students who are making positive contributions all over the world. Members of ADK congratulate these alumni and support current EHS students by bolstering the spirits of those still teaching in the midst of this pandemic. Retired teachers who are members of ADK support these active teachers by providing words of encouragement as well as items needed in the classroom.