University of Idaho Extension, Gem and Boise Counties would like to congratulate all youth exhibitors for their outstanding work during the 2023 Gem/Boise County Fair. Youth participants fall into four age categories: Cloverbud (age 5-7 years), Juniors (age 8-10 years), Intermediates (age 11-13 years) and Seniors/FFA (age 14-18 years). All Champion awards and Top of Project Awards are listed at the beginning of their division followed by a full list of participants in each class and the ribbon they received. Each ribbon listing is for a single entry and one exhibitor may have multiple entries. All Cloverbud divisions are considered non-competitive and receive a special Cloverbud participation ribbon.
If you have any questions about these results, please contact the University of Idaho Extension Office at 208-365-6363.
Alpaca/LlamaAlpaca/Llama Obstacle, Grand Champion: Isabelle Hennon, Reserve Champion: Isabelle Hennon.
Alpaca/Llama Obstacle, Blue: Cameron Cobb, Cameron Cobb, Isabelle Hennon, Isabelle Hennon, Korbin Jackson, Emily Lewis, Emily Lewis.
Alpaca/Llama Showmanship, Grand Champion: Cameron Cobb, Reserve Champion: Isabelle Hennon
Alpaca/Llama Showmanship, Blue: Cameron Cobb, Isabelle Hennon, Korbin Jackson, Emily Lewis.
Animal and Veterinary ScienceTop Junior Animal Science Poster or Display, Pet & Pygmy Goat Project: Virginia Ayers
Top Junior Animal Science Poster or Display, Meat Goat Project: Presley Lowrance
Top Intermediate Animal Science Poster or Display, Meat Goat Project: Kaleb Willey
Top Intermediate Animal Science Poster or Display, Poultry Project: Lila Brewer
Top Senior Animal Science Poster or Display, Vet Science Project: Brigdon Allen
Top Senior Animal Science Poster or Display, Swine Project: Landon Donley
Animal & Veterinary Science, Veterinary Science Project, Blue: Micheala Watts, Micheala Watts, Micheala Watts, Brigdon Allen, Sage Borup, Jeremiah Flach.
BeefYak Grand Champion Showman: Rowynn Hammer; Reserve Champion: Kenrich Hammer.
Yak Showmanship, Blue: Eidwyn Hammer, Rowynn Hammer, Kenrich Hammer.
Yak Grand Champion Quality: Rowynn Hammer; Reserve Champion: Kenrich Hammer.
Yak Quality, Blue: Eidwyn Hammer, Rowynn Hammer, Kenrich Hammer.
Beef Showmanship, Grand Champion: Paxton Hovley, Reserve Champion: Caleb Hall.
Top Novice Showman: Graceyn Crimbchin, Top Junior Showman: Brielan Crimbchin; Top Intermediate Showman: Russell Saenz; Top Senior Showman: Paxton Hovley.
Beef Showmanship, Blue: Easton Higgins, Graceyn Crimbchin, Cody Evans, Candace Grant, Charles Kipper, Sawyer Johns, Rhett Stroing, Brielan Crimbchin, Ashton Cooper, Travis Keller, Benjamin Kipper, Trayl Morgan, Blake Pulley, Russell Saenz, Ira Brown, Micheala Watts, Eme Bryant, Gracin Dennis, Tucker Mason, Emma Morgan, Brookelyn Rohrbacher, Kaylyn Morgan, Destiny Pattee, Tyler Potter, Carter Grant, Cole Askew, Abbigail Foruria, Caleb Hall, Paxton Hovley, Pearl Kipper, David Kipper, Kaylee Lindley, Raimee Pearson, Hannah Samson, BreeAnna Eilers, Trevor Keller, Rylend Saenz, Trent Bertao.
Beef Quality, Grand Champion: Paxton Hovley; Reserve Champion: Caleb Hall.
Feeder Class, Blue: BreeAnna Eilers.
Feeder Class, Red: Ira Brown.
Beef Quality, Blue: Cole Askew, Eme Bryant, Ashton Cooper, Caleb Hall, Easton Higgins, Paxton Hovley, Sawyer Johns, Travis Keller, Trevor Keller, Benjamin Kipper, David Kipper, Kaylee Lindley, Tucker Mason, Raimee Pearson, Raimee Pearson, Tyler Potter, Blake Pulley, Blake Pulley, Russell Saenz, Rylend Saenz, Rhett Stroing, Trent Bertao, Brielan Crimbchin, Graceyn Crimbchin, Candace Grant, Charles Kipper, Brookelyn Rohrbacher.
Beef Quality, Red: Gracin Dennis, Pearl Kipper, Emma Morgan, Kaylyn Morgan, Trayl Morgan, Cody Evans.
Beef Quality, Ranch Bred Exhibition Class, Grand Champion: Paxton Hovley, Reserve Champion: Brielan Crimbchin.
Beef Quality, Ranch Class, Blue: Ashton Cooper, Gracin Dennis, Paxton Hovley, Sawyer Johns, Kaylee Lindley, Tucker Mason, Trayl Morgan, Blake Pulley, Blake Pulley, Trent Bertao, Brielan Crimbchin, Graceyn Crimbchin.
Beef Quality, Ranch Class, Red: Emma Morgan, Kaylyn Morgan.
Beef Breeding, Heifer Class, Grand Champion: Paxton Hovley; Reserve Champion: Paxton Hovley.
Beef Breeding, Heifer Class, Blue: Cole Askew, Abbigail Foruria, Caleb Hall, Caleb Hall, Paxton Hovley, Paxton Hovley, Trevor Keller, Emma Morgan, Destiny Pattee, Raimee Pearson, Blake Pulley, Hannah Samson, Micheala Watts, Brielan Crimbchin.
Beef Breeding, Cow-Calf Pair Class, Grand Champion: Caleb Hall; Reserve Champion: Eme Bryant.
Beef Breeding, Cow-Calf Pair Class, Blue: Eme Bryant, Caleb Hall.
Beef Poster or Display, Blue: Micheala Watts, Brielan Crimbchin.
Beef Poster or Display, Red: Ira Brown.
CatCat Showmanship, Grand Champion: Katelyn Sandahl; Reserve Champion: Hannah Gregg.
Top Junior Showman: Isabelle Hennon; Top Intermediate Showman: Hannah Gregg; Top Senior Showman: Katelyn Sandahl.
Cat Showmanship, Blue: Lilah Fuller, Hannah Gregg, Isabelle Hennon, Emily Lewis, Madisyn Maher, Katelyn Sandahl.
Cat Poster or Display, Blue: Katelyn Sandahl.
Civic Engagement & LeadershipTop Senior: Caleb Hall
Civic Engagement & Leadership, Blue: Caleb Hall, Caleb Hall, Caleb Hall, Micheala Watts.
Civic Engagement & Leadership, Red: Tucker Russell.
Clothing, Textiles & DesignTop Junior Clothing, Textiles & Design: Dawsyn Stuart
Top Intermediate Clothing, Textiles & Design: Opal Kipper
Top Senior Clothing, Textiles & Design: Pearl Kipper
Clothing, Textiles & Design, Sewing Expressions, Blue: Opal Kipper, Pearl Kipper, Dawsyn Stuart.
Cloverbud ParticipantsDog Cloverbud Showmanship: Milo Darling, Henry Brown.
Mini-Goat Showmanship: Hunter Atkinson, Fallon Copley, Augustina Dennis, Lawson Dennis, Dakota Griffith, Braunwyn Hammer, Ella Heideman, Lola Jones, Everett Kurtz, Clair Loy, Wyatt Loy, Weston Mandeville, Raylan Morgado, Cash Sandoval, Gabby Sundquist, Hadlee Wingett, Abigail Borup, Elaine Elliott, Ivy Hanson, Lainie Hanson, Jamison Jackson, Aiyende Jenkins, Bryce Klinge, Bayly Laub, Kinsley Lewis, Aubrey Marrs.
Rabbit Cloverbud Showmanship: Gregg Jeremy, Clair Loy, Wyatt Loy, Cash Sandoval.
Poster or Display: Raylan Morgado, Millie Sipple, Bruce Brasher, Oliver Donley, Aiyende Jenkins, Aryah McGeorge, Aryah McGeorge, Aryah McGeorge, Arya McGeorge, Laila Park, Gabby Sundquist, Bryce Klinge, Everett Kurtz, Raylan Morgado, Abigail Borup, Jamison Jackson, Aiyende Jenkins, Everett Kurtz, Millie Sipple.
Poultry Cloverbud Showmanship: Fallon Copley, Augustina Dennis, Lawson Dennis, Eli Griffith, Braunwyn Hammer, Weston Mandeville, Ryker McKinney, Raylan Morgado, Charlotte Peters, Henry Brown, Jamison Jackson, Aiyende Jenkins, Laila Park, Barrett Winton.
Creative ArtsTop Junior Creative Arts, Leathercraft Project: Max Wagy.
Top Intermediate Creative Arts, Sketchbook Crossroads Project: Heidi Langehennig.
Top Senior Creative Arts, Leathercraft Project: Kyle Willey.
Creative Arts, Get Started in Art, Blue: Darrell Langehennig.
Creative Arts, Get Started in Art, Red: Darrell Langehennig.
Creative Arts, Leathercraft, Blue: Presley Lowrance, Keelee Willey, Keelee Willey, Kyle Willey, Kyle Willey, Kyle Willey, Sterling Seamons, Maxton Wagy.
Creative Arts, Leathercraft, Red: Rex Fackrell, Rhett Fackrell, Lacey Lowrance, Riley Lowrance, Kaleb Willey, Kyle Willey.
Creative Arts, Leathercraft, White: Hank Fackrell.
Creative Arts, Photography, Blue: Caleb Hall, Caleb Hall, Caleb Hall, Keelee Willey, Keelee Willey, Kyle Willey.
Creative Arts, Photography, Red: Caleb Hall, Keelee Willey, Kyle Willey, Kyle Willey, Keelee Willey, Kyle Willey.
Creative Arts, Public Speaking, Blue: Cruz Colyer, Eleanor Hanson.
Creative Arts, Sketchbook Crossroads, Blue: Heidi Langehennig, Heidi Langehennig.
Dairy Cattle — no exhibits in 2023Dairy GoatDairy Goat Showmanship, Grand Champion: Chaz Crookham; Reserve Champion: Rowynn Hammer.
Top Senior Showman: Chaz Crookham; Top Intermediate Showman: Rowynn Hammer; Top Junior Showman: Eidwyn Hammer; Top Novice Showman: Kimber Winton.
Dairy Goat Showmanship, Blue: Virginia Ayers, Kimber Winton, Andy Gray, Eidwyn Hammer, Isabelle Hennon, Emily Lewis, Saqari Bentley, Rowynn Hammer, Alexis Heideman, Chaz Crookham.
Dairy Goat Quality, Grand Champion Junior Doe: Eidwyn Hammer; Reserve Champion Junior Doe: Kimber Winton; Grand Champion Senior Doe: Chaz Crookham; Reserve Senior Doe: Chaz Crookham; Best Doe in Show: Chaz Crookham; Best Udder: Chaz Crookham.
Dairy Goat Quality, Junior Doe (May, June, July kids), Blue: Virginia Ayers, Andy Gray, Andy Gray.
Dairy Goat Quality, Junior Doe (1 to 2 years, not in milk), Blue: Eidwyn Hammer, Rowynn Hammer, Alexis Heideman, Kimber Winton.
Dairy Goat Quality, Senior Doe (1 to 2 years, in milk), Blue: Virginia Ayers, Chaz Crookham, Andy Gray, Isabelle Hennon, Emily Lewis.
Dairy Goat Quality, Senior Doe (3 and 4 years, in milk), Blue: Virginia Ayers, Chaz Crookham.
Dairy Goat Quality Dam & Daughter, Champion: Chaz Crookham; Reserve Champion: Andy Gray.
Dairy Goat Quality Dam & Daughter, Blue: Virginia Ayers, Chaz Crookham, Andy Gray.
DogDog Showmanship, Grand Champion: Katie Zidek; Reserve Champion: Lakota Innes.
Top Novice Showman: Baylina Morgado; Top Junior Showman: Remie Smith; Top Intermediate Showman: Katie Zidek; Top Senior Showman: Lakota Innes.
Dog Showmanship, Blue: Harper Brewer, Baylina Morgado, Kimber Winton, Brynlee Proctor, Lila Brewer, Remie Smith, Katie Zidek, Cameron Cobb, Katelyn Sandahl, Lakota Innes, Kyra Sandahl.
Dog, High Scoring Obedience: Kyra Sandahl.
Dog Obedience, Sub-Novice A, Blue: Katelyn Sandahl, Katie Zidek.
Dog Obedience, Sub-Novice A, Red: Harper Brewer, Cameron Cobb.
Dog Obedience, Sub-Novice A, White: Brynlee Proctor, Baylina Morgado, Kimber Winton.
Dog Obedience, Sub Novice B, Blue: Lakota Innes, Remie Smith.
Dog Obedience, Sub Novice B, Red: Cameron Cobb.
Dog Obedience, Sub Novice B, White: Lila Brewer.
Dog Poster or Display, Blue: Lila Brewer, Katelyn Sandahl, Remie Smith, Kyra Sandahl.
Dog Poster or Display, Red: Baylina Morgado, Jayden Roper.
Dog Poster or Display, White: Harper Brewer, Lila Brewer.
Food & CookingEvelyn Atkinson Memorial Award: Darrell Langehennig
Top Junior Food & Cooking, Baking 1 Project: Baylina Morgado
Top Intermediate Food & Cooking, Baking 1 Project: Heidi Langehennig
Top Senior Food & Cooking, Baking 1 Project: Riley Richards
Food & Cooking, Baking, Blue: Baylina Morgado, Isabelle Hennon, Emily Lewis.
Food & Cooking, Cooking Series, Blue: Opal Kipper, Pearl Kipper, Darrell Langehennig, Darrell Langehennig, Heidi Langehennig, Heidi Langehennig, Riley Richards, Riley Richards, Wyatt Richards, Wyatt Richards, Darrell Langehennig, Heidi Langehennig, Baylina Morgado.
Food & Cooking, Dutch Over Cooking, Blue: Korbin Jackson, Cameron Cobb.
Food & Cooking, Boiling Water Canning, Blue: Lacey Lowrance, Riley Lowrance, Presley Lowrance.
Food & Cooking, Drying, Blue: Keelee Willey, Kyle Willey.
Food & Cooking, Food Science, Blue: Lacey Lowrance, Presley Lowrance.
HorseHorse Showmanship, Grand Champion: Gracie Hemphill; Reserve Champion: Addison Zidek
Top Novice Showmanship: Madison Hibdon; Top Junior Showmanship: Sophie Ridenour; Top Intermediate Showmanship: Rylee Morehouse; Top Senior Showmanship: Addison Zidek.
Horse Showmanship, Blue: Madison Hibdon, Rylee Morehouse, Gracie Hemphill, Addison Zidek
Horse Showmanship, Red: Riley Laub, Sophie Ridenour, Bria Bennett, Caydie Buffington, Linnaea Sather, Alora Gonzales, Kaylin Penney.
Horse Showmanship, White: Taylyn Bertao, Bentlee Smith, Danika Smith, Emma Pearson-Shinn, Malia Ridenour, Ava Shoemaker, Alexis Heideman, Ethan Shoemaker, Katie Zidek, Mckenna Hibdon.
Horse Performance, Bareback Equitation, Blue: Alexis Heideman, Rylee Morehouse, Alora Gonzales.
Horse Performance, Bareback Equitation, Red: Caydie Buffington, Linnaea Sather, Riley Laub, Sophie Ridenour, Bria Bennett.
Horse Performance, English Equitation, Blue: Taylyn Bertao, Alora Gonzales, Rylee Morehouse.
Horse Performance, English Equitation, Red: Katie Zidek.
Horse Performance, English Equitation, White: Caydie Buffington.
Horse Performance, English Equitation over Cavalettis or Fences, Blue: Alora Gonzales, Rylee Morehouse.
Horse Performance, English Equitation over Cavalettis or Fences, Red: Caydie Buffington.
Horse Performance, English Equitation over Ground Poles, Blue: Rylee Morehouse.
Horse Performance, English Equitation over Ground Poles, Red: Caydie Buffington.
Horse Performance, English Equitation over Ground Poles, White: Alora Gonzales.
Horse Performance, Freestyle Reining, Blue: Taylyn Bertao, Caydie Buffington, Alora Gonzales, Madison Hibdon, Mckenna Hibdon, Rylee Morehouse, Bria Bennett.
Horse Performance, In-Hand Trail, Blue: Taylyn Bertao, Katie Zidek.
Horse Performance, In-Hand Trail, Red: Rylee Morehouse.
Horse Performance, Trail, Blue: Alexis Heideman, Rylee Morehouse, Malia Ridenour, Sophie Ridenour, Gracie Hemphill.
Horse Performance, Trail, Red: Katie Zidek, Linnaea Sather, Ava Shoemaker, Alora Gonzales, Mckenna Hibdon, Kaylin Penney.
Horse Performance, Trail, White: Caydie Buffington, Taylyn Bertao, Madison Hibdon.
Horse Performance, Walk-Trot Trail, Blue: Ethan Shoemaker, Emma Pearson-Shinn.
Horse Performance, Walk-Trot Trail, Red: Danika Smith.
Horse Performance, Walk-Trot Trail, White: Bentlee Smith.
Horse Performance, Walk-Trot Western Equitation, Blue: Emma Pearson-Shinn.
Horse Performance, Walk-Trot Western Equitation, Red: Ethan Shoemaker, Bentlee Smith.
Horse Performance, Walk-Trot Western Equitation, White: Danika Smith.
Horse Performance, Western Equitation, Blue: Katie Zidek, Malia Ridenour, Sophie Ridenour, Gracie Hemphill.
Horse Performance, Western Equitation, Red: Caydie Buffington, Alexis Heideman, Rylee Morehouse, Linnaea Sather, Ava Shoemaker, Bria Bennett, Alora Gonzales, Madison Hibdon, Mckenna Hibdon.
Horse Performance, Western Equitation, White: Taylyn Bertao, Riley Laub.
Horse Performance, Western Horsemanship, Blue: Alexis Heideman, Rylee Morehouse, Malia Ridenour, Bria Bennett.
Horse Performance, Western Horsemanship, Red: Katie Zidek, Riley Laub, Sophie Ridenour.
Horse Performance, Western Horsemanship, White: Caydie Buffington, Linnaea Sather, Taylyn Bertao, Ava Shoemaker.
Horse Performance, Western Reining, Blue: Alexis Heideman, Rylee Morehouse, Bria Bennett, Gracie Hemphill.
Horse Performance, Western Reining, Red: Caydie Buffington, Sophie Ridenour, Alora Gonzales.
Horse Performance, Western Reining, White: Malia Ridenour, Mckenna Hibdon.
Horse Performance, Western Riding, Red: Malia Ridenour, Sophie Ridenour.
Horse Performance, Western Riding, White: Caydie Buffington, Alexis Heideman, Rylee Morehouse, Linnaea Sather, Taylyn Bertao, Bria Bennett, Alora Gonzales.
Meat Goat
Meat Goat Showmanship, Grand Champion: Hayden Wingett; Reserve Champion: Rylee Rountree.
Top Novice Showman: Madison Hibdon; Top Junior Showman: Tripp Odiaga; Top Intermediate Showman: Madisyn Maher; Top Senior Showman: Hayden Wingett.
Meat Goat Showmanship, Blue: Madison Hibdon, Kash Madariaga, Kolt Madariaga, Kwinn Madariaga, Kimber Winton, Sage Borup, Hazel Davis, Noah Klinge, Lucy Larsen, Nicholas Larsen, Riley Standley, Dakota Copley, Emersyn Harsch, Brynlee Jayo, Presley Lowrance, Zane Rohrbacher, Kayden Thielges, Ruger Zufelt, Macey Griffith, Eidwyn Hammer, Eleanor Herman, Kinzie Lindley, Hunter Russell, Keelee Willey, Max Brasher, Isabelle Hennon, Emily Lewis, Kenlee Rogers, Remie Smith, Tripp Odiaga, Jack Atkinson, Teague Goodwin, Trenner Hibdon, Paige Jayo, Layden Korell, Lacey Lowrance, Kaileigh Plumley, Grayson Sundquist, Hank Griffith, Carson Lewis, Allyson Rohrbacher, Cooper Rountree, Kaleb Willey, Mason Marrs, Betty Brasher, Lilah Fuller, Devyn Greenman, Alexis Heideman, Maddison Jordan, Madisyn Maher, Kelcee Rogers, Chloe Scott, Lydia Andrews, Samantha Conklin, Daniel Ellis, Sierra Griffith, Rylee Rountree, Kellann Steppe, Sophia Bromgard, Madalyn Greeson, Cailey Cronquist, Blakeleigh Cuccia, Harper Goodwin, Mckenna Hibdon, Nessen Korell, Katelyn Sandahl, Kailen Schwandt, Gage Sundquist, Hayden Wingett, Cameron Cobb, Cayden Cronquist, Chaz Crookham, Otis Herman, Declan Starr, Kyle Willey, Kyra Sandahl, Jacob Brasher, Declan Heideman, Ethan Heideman, John Reimers, Kaydee Rogers, Cadyn Scott, Brigdon Allen, Hunter Maher.
Meat Goat Quality, Grand Champion: Tripp Odiaga; Reserve Champion: Cailey Cronquist.
Meat Goat Quality Feeder Class, Blue: Betty Brasher, Jacob Brasher, Blakeleigh Cuccia, Ethan Heideman, Rylee Rountree, Kellann Steppe.
Meat Goat Quality Feeder Class, Red: Hunter Maher, Mason Marrs, Mason Marrs.
Meat Goat Quality, Blue: Lydia Andrews, Jack Atkinson, Max Brasher, Cameron Cobb, Samantha Conklin, Dakota Copley, Cailey Cronquist, Cayden Cronquist, Chaz Crookham, Blakeleigh Cuccia, Daniel Ellis, Lilah Fuller, Harper Goodwin, Teague Goodwin, Devyn Greenman, Hank Griffith, Macey Griffith, Eidwyn Hammer, Emersyn Harsch, Alexis Heideman, Isabelle Hennon, Eleanor Herman, Isabella Herman, Madison Hibdon, Brynlee Jayo, Paige Jayo, Maddison Jordan, Layden Korell, Layden Korell, Nessen Korell, Carson Lewis, Emily Lewis, Kinzie Lindley, Kash Madariaga, Kolt Madariaga, Kwinn Madariaga, Madisyn Maher, Kaileigh Plumley, Kaydee Rogers, Kelcee Rogers, Kenlee Rogers, Allyson Rohrbacher, Zane Rohrbacher, Cooper Rountree, Hunter Russell, Hunter Russell, Katelyn Sandahl, Kailen Schwandt, Kailen Schwandt, Cadyn Scott, Declan Starr, Declan Starr, Gage Sundquist, Grayson Sundquist, Kayde Thielges, Kaleb Willey, Keelee Willey, Kyle Willey, Hayden Wingett, Hayden Wingett, Kimber Winton, Ruger Zufelt, Brigdon Allen, Brigdon Allen, Sage Borup, Sage Borup, Sophia Bromgard, Hazel Davis, Madalyn Greeson, Noah Klinge, Noah Klinge, Lucy Larsen, Nicholas Larsen, Hunter Maher, Tripp Odiaga, Tripp Odiaga, Riley Standley.
Meat Goat Quality, Red: Otis Herman, Mckenna Hibdon, Trenner Hibdon, Lacey Lowrance, Presley Lowrance, John Reimers, Remie Smith, Hazel Davis, Kyra Sandahl.
Meat Goat Breeding
Meat Goat Breeding, Grand Champion Junior Doe: Hayden Wingett; Reserve Champion Junior Doe: Lydia Andrews; Grand Champion Senior Doe: Sierra Griffith; Reserve Champion Senior Doe: Kyra Sandahl; Best Doe in Show: Hayden Wingett.
Meat Goat Breeding, Dam and Daughter, Blue: Sierra Griffith, Madisyn Maher.
Meat Goat Breeding Junior Doe Kids (1 year and under), Blue: Sierra Griffith, Nessen Korell, Carson Lewis, Madisyn Maher, Allyson Rohrbacher, Remie Smith, Hayden Wingett, Hayden Wingett, Brigdon Allen, Brigdon Allen, Madalyn Greeson.
Meat Goat Breeding Junior Doe Kids (1 to 2 years), Blue: Lydia Andrews, Dakota Copley.
Meat Goat Breeding Senior Freshened Does (2 years and under), Blue: Sierra Griffith, Madisyn Maher.
Meat Goat Breeding Senior Freshened Does (3 years and up), Blue: Madisyn Maher, Kyra Sandahl.
Meat Goat Poster or Display, Blue: Betty Brasher, Macey Griffith, Lacey Lowrance, Presley Lowrance, Kaleb Willey, Keelee Willey, Kyle Willey, Sage Borup, Jeremiah Flach, Lucy Larsen, Nicholas Larsen.
Meat Goat Poster or Display, Red: Max Brasher, Ruger Zufelt.
Meat Goat Poster or Display, White: Jacob Brasher, Hank Griffith, Remie Smith.
Natural Science
Top Junior Natural Science, Entomology: Asher Martin
Natural Science, Entomology, Blue: Asher Martin, Asher Martin.
Natural Science, Entomology, Red: Grace Oxley.
Natural Science, Entomology, White: Elye Oxley.
Natural Science, Gardening, Blue: Keelee Willey.
Natural Science, Gardening, Red: Keelee Willey.
Outdoor Recreation
Top Junior Outdoor Recreation, Archery: Isabelle Hennon.
Top Intermediate Outdoor Recreation, Sport Fishing: Hank Griffith.
Top Senior Outdoor Recreation, Archery: Kyra Sandahl.
Outdoor Recreation, Outdoor Adventures, Red: Saqari Bentley, Isabelle Hennon, Emily Lewis, Korbin Jackson.
Outdoor Recreation, Shooting Sports — Archery, Blue: Isabelle Hennon, Baylina Morgado, Katelyn Sandahl, Kyra Sandahl, Kyra Sandahl, Baylina Morgado, Wyatt Richards.
Outdoor Recreation, Shooting Sports — Archery, Red: Cameron Cobb, Baylina Morgado.
Outdoor Recreation, Shooting Sports — Hunting, Blue: Isabelle Hennon.
Outdoor Recreation, Shooting Sports — Pistol/Handgun, Red: Cameron Cobb.
Outdoor Recreation, Shooting Sports — Rifle, Red: Isabelle Hennon, Emily Lewis, Katelyn Sandahl.
Outdoor Recreation, Shooting Sports — Rifle, White: Korbin Jackson.
Outdoor Recreation, Sport Fishing, Blue: Hank Griffith.
Outdoor Recreation, Sport Fishing, Red: Saqari Bentley, Blake Briscoe, Kash Madariaga, Kolt Madariaga, Gage Sundquist, Grayson Sundquist, Noah Klinge, Saqari Bentley.
Outdoor Recreation, Sport Fishing, White: Kwinn Madariaga, Hank Griffith.
Pack Goat
Pack Goat Showmanship, Grand Champion: Rylee Morehouse; Reserve Showman: Kyra Sandahl.
Top Novice Showman: Harper Brewer; Top Junior Showman: Lila Brewer; Top Intermediate Showman: Rylee Morehouse; Top Senior Showman: Kyra Sandahl.
Pack Goat Showmanship, Blue: Harper Brewer, Lila Brewer, Remie Smith, Rylee Morehouse, Katelyn Sandahl, Kyra Sandahl.
Pack Goat Obstacle Grand Champion: Rylee Morehouse; Reserve Champion: Kyra Sandahl.
Pack Goat Obstacle, Blue: Harper Brewer, Lila Brewer, Remie Smith, Rylee Morehouse, Katelyn Sandahl, Kyra Sandahl.
Pack Goat Quality, Grand Champion: Remie Smith; Reserve: Lila Brewer.
Pack Goat Quality (One to two years old), Blue: Harper Brewer, Lila Brewer.
Pack Goat Quality (Two years old and above), Blue: Rylee Morehouse, Katelyn Sandahl, Kyra Sandahl, Remie Smith.
Pack Goat Poster or Display, Red: Remie Smith.
Pack Goat Poster or Display, White: Harper Brewer, Lila Brewer.
Pocket Pet
Pocket Pet Showmanship, Blue, Grand Champion: Katelyn Sandahl.
Pocket Pet Poster or Display, Blue: Katelyn Sandahl.
Poultry
Poultry Showmanship, Grand Champion: Hunter Maher; Reserve Champion: Ethan Shoemaker.
Top Novice Showman: Harper Brewer; Top Junior Showman: Isaac Mitchell; Top Intermediate Showman: Ethan Shoemaker; Top Senior Showman: Hunter Maher.
Poultry Showmanship, Blue: Harper Brewer, Baylina Morgado, Judy Joo, Lila Brewer, Dale Mandeville, Remie Smith, Isaac Mitchell, Lydia Park, Saqari Bentley, Lilah Fuller, Ethan Shoemaker, Sophia Bromgard, Hunter Maher.
Top Waterfowl: Lilah Fuller
Top Cockerel or Rooster: Ethan Shoemaker
Top Pullet or Hen: Isaac Mitchell
Poultry Quality, Ducks — Hen, Blue: Lilah Fuller, Lilah Fuller.
Poultry Quality, Cockerel & Rooster, Blue: Ethan Shoemaker, Remie Smith, Sophia Bromgard, Hunter Maher.
Poultry Quality, Pullet & Hen, Blue: Saqari Bentley, Harper Brewer, Ethan Shoemaker, Remie Smith, Remie Smith, Hunter Maher, Isaac Mitchell, Lydia Park.
Poultry Poster or Display, Blue: Lila Brewer, Baylina Morgado, Remie Smith.
Poultry Poster or Display, White: Harper Brewer, Lila Brewer.
Pet/Pygmy Goat
Pet/Pygmy Goat Showmanship Grand Champion: Katelyn Sandahl; Reserve Champion: Kyra Sandahl.
Top Novice Showman: Virginia Ayers; Top Junior Showman: Dale Mandeville; Top Senior Showman: Katelyn Sandahl.
Pet/Pygmy Goat Showmanship, Blue: Virginia Ayers, Harper Brewer, Kash Madariaga, Kolt Madariaga, Kwinn Madariaga, Taylyn Bertao, Lila Brewer, Andy Gray, Dale Mandeville, Remie Smith, Katelyn Sandahl, Kyra Sandahl.
Pet Goat Quality, Top Doe in Show: Kyra Sandahl
Pet Goat Quality, Top Pet Wether: Dale Mandeville; Reserve Pet Wether: Katelyn Sandahl.
Pet Goat Quality, Wether under one year, Blue: Harper Brewer.
Pet Goat Quality, Wether one year and older, Blue: Lila Brewer, Andy Gray, Dale Mandeville, Katelyn Sandahl, Remie Smith, Kyra Sandahl.
Pygmy Goat Quality, Junior Doe (0-6 months), Blue: Virginia Ayers.
Pygmy Goat Quality, Junior Doe (Dry Yearling), Blue: Katelyn Sandahl, Kyra Sandahl.
Pygmy Goat Quality, Senior Doe (Freshened 1 to 2 years), Blue: Taylyn Bertao.
Pygmy Goat Quality, Senior Doe (Three years and older), Blue: Kash Madariaga, Kolt Madariaga, Kwinn Madariaga.
Pet/Pygmy Goat Poster or Display, Blue: Virginia Ayers, Kyra Sandahl.
Pet/Pygmy Goat Poster or Display, Red: Harper Brewer.
Pet/Pygmy Goat Poster or Display, White: Harper Brewer, Lila Brewer.
Rabbit
Rabbit Showmanship, Grand Champion: Riley Richards; Reserve Champion: Maddison Jordan.
Top Novice Showman: Jayden Roper; Top Junior Showman: Brynlee Jayo; Top Intermediate Showman: Maddison Jordan; Top Senior Showman: Riley Richards.
Rabbit Showmanship, Blue: Nikolai Oeffinger, Jayden Roper, Aubrey Buck, Isabelle Hennon, Brynlee Jayo, Maddison Jordan, Rylee Morehouse, Wyatt Richards, Cameron Cobb, Riley Richards.
Rabbit Showmanship, Red: Aiden Sandoval, Hannah Gregg.
Rabbit Quality, Grand Champion: Hannah Gregg; Reserve Champion: Riley Richards.
Top Senior Doe: Hannah Gregg; Top Senior Buck: Riley Richards; Top Intermediate Buck: Nikolai Oeffinger; Top Intermediate Doe: Riley Richards.
Rabbit Quality, Intermediate Bucks 6 to 9 months, Blue: Aubrey Buck, Nikolai Oeffinger.
Rabbit Quality, Intermediate Bucks 6 to 9 months, Red: Aiden Sandoval.
Rabbit Quality, Intermediate Does 6 to 9 months, Blue: Riley Richards.
Rabbit Quality, Senior Does over 6 months, Blue: Cameron Cobb, Hannah Gregg, Isabelle Hennon, Brynlee Jayo, Rylee Morehouse, Nikolai Oeffinger, Riley Richards.
Rabbit Quality Senior Bucks over 6 months, Blue: Maddison Jordan, Riley Richards, Jayden Roper.
Rabbit Quality Fur Class, Grand Champion: Isabelle Hennon.
Rabbit Quality Fur Class, Blue: Cameron Cobb, Isabelle Hennon, Nikolai Oeffinger.
Rabbit Poster or Display, Blue: Riley Richards.
Rabbit Poster or Display, White: Oaklee Briscoe.
Sheep
Sheep Showmanship, Grand Champion: Russell Larson; Reserve Champion: Dominic Barbera.
Top Novice Showman: Kara Strickland; Top Junior Showman: Sheridan Seamons; Top Intermediate Showman: Hannah Gregg; Top Senior Showman: Russell Larson.
Sheep Showmanship, Blue: Dallis Borge, Dash Jones, Paisley Medford, Brynlee Probst, Tucker Probst, Bentlee Smith, Lawson Higgins, Kayenna Probst, Danika Smith, Sterling Seamons, Kara Strickland, Aubrey Buck, Trevor Mast, Rowdy Petersen, Gwendolyn Stocker, Caleb Buchanan, Delaney Lewis, Dax Padgett, Sheridan Seamons, Hayden Ford-Wunder, Mark Barbera, Keaton Borge, Ashton Cooper, Kennley Larson, Dally Medford, Rylee Morehouse, Grace Buck, Elijah Coates, Hannah Gregg, Bradon Mast, Micah Nunez, Dalley Tucker, Brooklyn Buck, Ryan Matthews, Addison Stocker, Isabella Padgett, Aubrey Penney, Jonathan Rice, Jesse Alspaugh, Katie Banks, Michaela Banks, Bobbi Edmiston, Abbigail Foruria, Daegan Jones, Lillian Thom, Amber Atkinson, Dominic Barbera, Allie Foruria, Alora Gonzales, Raegan Larson, Hannah Samson, Jeremiah Johnson, Neveah Shelden, Russell Larson, Alessandra Nunez, Addison Zidek, Layla Buchanan, Athena Padgett, Kaylin Penney, Grady Samson.
Sheep Quality, Grand Champion: Reagan Larson; Reserve Champion: Kennley Larson.
Sheep Quality Feeder Market Lamb, Blue: Rowdy Peterson, Bobbi Edmiston, Kayenna Probst, Tucker Probst, Delaney Lewis.
Sheep Quality, Blue: Jesse Alspaugh, Amber Atkinson, Katie Banks, Michaela Banks, Dominic Barbera, Mark Barbera, Dallis Borge, Keaton Borge, Aubrey Buck, Brooklyn Buck, Grace Buck, Elijah Coates, Abbigail Foruria, Allie Foruria, Alora Gonzales, Hannah Gregg, Lawson Higgins, Daegan Jones, Dash Jones, Kennley Larson, Raegan Larson, Russell Larson, Bradon Mast, Trevor Mast, Ryan Matthews, Dally Medford, Paisley Medford, Rylee Morehouse, Alessandra Nunez, Micah Nunez, Hannah Samson, Bentlee Smith, Danika Smith, Addison Stocker, Gwendolyn Stocker, Lillian Thom, Dalley Tucker, Caleb Buchanan, Layla Buchanan, Jeremiah Johnson, Delaney Lewis, Athena Padgett, Dax Padgett, Isabella Padgett, Aubrey Penney, Kaylin Penney, Jonathan Rice, Sheridan Seamons, Sterling Seamons, Neveah Shelden, Neveah Shelden, Kara Strickland.
Sheep Breeding, Grand Champion: Dominic Barbera; Reserve Champion: Ashton Cooper.
Sheep Breeding Wool Sheep Ewe Lamb 0-11 months, Blue: Amber Atkinson, Dominic Barbera, Elijah Coates, Elijah Coates, Ashton Cooper, Abbigail Foruria, Raegan Larson, Delaney Lewis.
Sheep Breeding Wool Sheep Yearling Ewe 12-23 months, Blue: Ashton Cooper, Hayden Ford-Wunder.
Sheep Poster or Display, Blue: Dalley Tucker.
Sheep Poster or Display, White: Makenzie Peters.
Swine
Swine Showmanship, Grand Champion: Taylor Eubanks; Reserve Champion: Remington Eubanks.
Top Novice Showman: Landon Donley; Top Junior Showman: Cooper Askew; Top Intermediate Showman: Remington Eubanks; Top Senior Showman: Taylor Eubanks.
Swine Showmanship, Blue: Jax Rae, Olivia Tucker, Landon Donley, AnaLana Hansen, Olivia Mika, Jesse Rae, Elaina Donley, Justus Hansen, Mason Holloway, Colton Mika, Harper Brewer, Maggie Rae, Savanna Hansen, Charles Kipper, Sienna Mika, Cooper Askew, Lila Brewer, Emma Buck, Sierra Hicks, Declan Holloway, Jedidiah Church, Hank Fackrell, Opal Kipper, Joey Olivera, Dawsyn Stuart, Aunika Church, Remington Eubanks, Cheyanne Griffith, Chancey Hansen, Amelia Hicks, Connor Starr, Eli Stuart, Amelia Buck, Rowynn Hammer, Jaydan Hansen, Jarrett Holloway, Benjamin Kipper, Bentli Lehosit, Kaidence Simmons, Taylor Eubanks, Gracie Hemphill, Shelbie Hemphill, Henry Hester, Tyler Potter, Erin Hadley, Blythe Kipper, Lyla Buck, Hayden Heath, Riley Lowrance, Lacey Tucker, Stephen Dubowsky, Sam Buck, Rhett Fackrell, Kenrich Hammer, Pearl Kipper, Kody Medes, John Dubowsky, Josiah Church, Rex Fackrell, Cheyann Greenman, O. Chance Hemphill, Cash Stuart, Aspen Greenman, MaryAnne Hansen, Porter Holloway, Lakota Innes.
Swine Quality, Grand Champion: Remington Eubanks; Reserve Champion: Taylor Eubanks.
Swine Quality, Feeder Class, Blue: Declan Holloway, Pearl Kipper, Riley Lowrance, Kaidence Simmons, Eli Stuart, Elaina Donley, Erin Hadley, AnaLana Hansen, Justus Hansen, Savanna Hansen.
Swine Quality, Feeder Class, Red: MaryAnne Hansen, Connor Starr, Eli Stuart, Charles Kipper.
Swine Quality, Blue: Cooper Askew, Cooper Askew, Lila Brewer, Amelia Buck, Amelia Buck, Emma Buck, Lyla Buck, Sam Buck, Aunika Church, Jedidiah Church, Josiah Church, Remington Eubanks, Taylor Eubanks, Hank Fackrell, Rex Fackrell, Rhett Fackrell, Aspen Greenman, Aspen Greenman, Cheyann Greenman, Cheyanne Griffith, Kenrich Hammer, Rowynn Hammer, Chancey Hansen, Hayden Heath, Gracie Hemphill, O. Chance Hemphill, Shelbie Hemphill, Henry Hester, Amelia Hicks, Sierra Hicks, Jarrett Holloway, Benjamin Kipper, Opal Kipper, Opal Kipper, Bentli Lehosit, Bentli Lehosit, Kody Medes, Joey Olivera, Jax Rae, Jesse Rae, Maggie Rae, Cash Stuart, Lacey Tucker, Olivia Tucker, Landon Donley, John Dubowsky, Stephen Dubowsky, Justus Hansen, Mason Holloway, Lakota Innes, Lakota Innes, Blythe Kipper, Charles Kipper, Colton Mika, Olivia Mika, Sienna Mika.
Swine Quality, Red: Harper Brewer, Aunika Church, Jedidiah Church, Josiah Church, Jaydan Hansen, Amelia Hicks, Connor Starr, Dawsyn Stuart.
Swine Breeding, Grand Champion: Taylor Eubanks; Reserve Champion: Remington Eubanks.
Swine Breeding, Blue: Remington Eubanks, Taylor Eubanks, Hayden Heath, Gracie Hemphill, Tyler Potter, Blythe Kipper.
Swine Poster or Display, Blue: Rex Fackrell, Riley Lowrance, Lacey Tucker, Olivia Tucker, Elaina Donley, Landon Donley.
Swine Poster or Display, Red: Lila Brewer, Hank Fackrell, Rhett Fackrell.
Swine Poster or Display, White: Harper Brewer, Harper Brewer, Lila Brewer.
Special Events & Contests
Fashion Revue
Fashion Revue, Select & Show, Grand Champion: Ava Shoemaker
Fashion Revue, Select & Show, Reserve Champion: Alora Gonzales
Top Junior Fashion Revue, Select & Show: Ava Shoemaker
Top Senior Fashion Revue, Select & Show: Alora Gonzales
Fashion Revue, Select & Show, Blue: Alora Gonzales, Macey Griffith, Riley Richards, Ava Shoemaker.
Top Junior Fashion Revue, Construction: Dawsyn Stuart
Fashion Revue, Construction, Blue: Dawsyn Stuart.
Livestock Judging Contest
High Individual Reasons, Junior: Cruz Colyer
High Individual Reasons, Senior: TIE between Paxton Hovley and Nessen Korell
High Individual Reasons, FFA: Cailey Cronquist
High Individual, Junior: Russell Saenz
High Individual, Senior: Cayden Cronquist
High Individual, FFA: Gracin Dennis
1st Place Senior Team: Paxton Hovley, Cayden Cronquist, Dominic Barbera, Rylend Saenz
1st Place Junior Team: Mark Barbera, Russell Saenz, Cruz Colyer, Dakota Copley
1st Place FFA Team: Cailey Cronquist, Tyler Potter, Henry Hester, Gracin Dennis
2nd Place Senior Team: Hayden Wingett, Abby Foruria, Nessen Korell, Ellie Hanson
2nd Place Junior Team: Paige Jayo, Dash Jones, Brynlee Jayo, Layden Korell
State Teams: Kaylee Lindley, Eme Bryant, Chaz Crookham, Abby Foruria, Russell Saenz, Cruz Colyer, Layden Korell, Lilah Fuller, Cayden Cronquist, Nessen Korell, Paxton Hovley, Dominic Barbera.
Large Animal Round Robin
Grand Champion: Paxton Hovley; Reserve Grand Champion: Gracie Hemphill
Small Animal Round Robin
Grand Champion: Katelyn Sandahl; Reserve Grand Champion: Kyra Sandahl
Club Booth Displays
Garden Valley 4-H
Best in Show Non-Animal Exhibit
Pearl Kipper, Sewing Project.