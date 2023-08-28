Support Local Journalism


University of Idaho Extension, Gem and Boise Counties would like to congratulate all youth exhibitors for their outstanding work during the 2023 Gem/Boise County Fair. Youth participants fall into four age categories: Cloverbud (age 5-7 years), Juniors (age 8-10 years), Intermediates (age 11-13 years) and Seniors/FFA (age 14-18 years). All Champion awards and Top of Project Awards are listed at the beginning of their division followed by a full list of participants in each class and the ribbon they received. Each ribbon listing is for a single entry and one exhibitor may have multiple entries. All Cloverbud divisions are considered non-competitive and receive a special Cloverbud participation ribbon.

If you have any questions about these results, please contact the University of Idaho Extension Office at 208-365-6363.

