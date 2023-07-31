For three young ladies, Friday and Saturday nights at the Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo will mark the end of a whirl-wind year of representing the local event throughout the region.
Friday evening, just prior to the Grand Entry, the reigning Junior Queen and reigning Princess will transfer their tiaras and duties to others.
15-year-old Destiny Pattee is the current Jr Queen for Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo. The daughter of Richard and Shelby Pattee, she is a sophomore at Emmett High School and is involved in 4H and FFA.
She enjoys showing her angus cattle at the local fair. Destiny says she and her partner in crime, Fanny, have had the pleasure to hold a rodeo queen title for her hometown the last two years. She is looking forward make a return run for the Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo Queen title in the future. Destiny plans to keep building her angus herd and continue to represent rodeo.
Also turning over her tiara on Friday will be Princess Hailey Rae.
Hailey is the 15-year-old daughter of Paula and loving sister to Hannah. She lives in Star and is a sophomore Owyhee High School. She enjoys reading, rodeo, and running track. Hailey is proud to have grown up in the Treasure Valley and enjoys promoting Agriculture and the Western Way of Lifestyle within the community.
Saturday night is all about the Queens.
Just prior to the Grand Entry to the grandstand arena, at about 7:45 p.m., Makayla Tamburrino will be making her final ride around the arena as the current Gem Boise Fair and Rodeo Fair Queen.
Makayla is the 18-year-old daughter of Amanda Jones from Star. Before holding the Gem Boise Fair and Rodeo Senior Queen 2023 title, she was the 2020 Western Riding Club Teen and 2021 Senior Queen. She recently graduated high school and plans to attend Oliver Finley Academy in the fall, and continue her rodeo career in queening, and barrel racing. Previously she was in the Meridian FFA chapter and competed in horse judging and Floral contests.