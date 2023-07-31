Reigning Royalty at Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo

Left to right: 2023 Queen Makayla Tamburrino, 2023 Junior Queen Destiny Pattee, and 2023 Princess Hailey Rae.

 Mark Fox photo

For three young ladies, Friday and Saturday nights at the Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo will mark the end of a whirl-wind year of representing the local event throughout the region.

Friday evening, just prior to the Grand Entry, the reigning Junior Queen and reigning Princess will transfer their tiaras and duties to others.

