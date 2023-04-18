At a recent Rotary lunch meeting, the members heard from a few youth organizations letting us know how they utilize the money that they requested from Rotary.
The process is that the groups apply for funds, then those funds are to be raised at the May Flip Flops & Flamingos Emmett Rotary Youth Benefit Dinner and Auction. It will depend upon how generous the businesses and the individuals who bid are during the event.
We heard from three groups: the EHS Golf Team, the EHS Cross Country Team, and the Wagon Wheel 4H Club.
Mary Thompsen told us about the EHS Golf Team and that they use the funds they get for tournament fees, travel, and to purchase colored golf balls to distinguish their golf balls from their opponents.
Denton Bassett, the coach for the EHS X Country Team expressed how grateful they have been to receive the funds from Rotary since they have been able to help kids gain self-confidence and learn how to be a team player. They use their funds for fees and traveling expenses for tournaments.
Karol Burlile, the leader of the Wagon Wheel 4 H Club and the VP of the Gem/Boise County 4-H Leaders Council., asked Rotarian Tina Hefley to read her presentation as she was unable to attend. The funds received from Rotary were used to assist the 2021 State Livestock Judging Team to travel to Denver in January 2022 to compete in the NW Roundup Livestock Judging Contest at the NW Stock Show. Some of these kids have been competing since they were 8 — 9 years old and have been attending camps and participating in contests throughout the year to perfect their evaluation and judging skills so that could achieve the state title to qualify to advance to compete at the national level in Denver.
Once they compete at the state and national levels, they are not able to compete at that level again. Livestock judging is not easy, and it takes a lot of courage to speak to a stranger about the reasons you judged a class of 4 animals from top to bottom that you had seen 3 — 4 hours earlier in the day. These kids have developed communication, quick decision-making, time-management, teamwork, and organizational skills., that they need to be successful in life. They have gained confidence in themselves and have enhanced their self-esteem. They also learn how to challenge themselves and set goals for themselves. As they advance through the levels of competition, they develop friendships and contacts across the nation with those in the ag industry. They go on to apply for scholarships and to graduate school with the end goal of a position in that industry.
Karole wrote, “In closing, you didn’t just fund four kids to take a trip to Denver. You helped support the decision they made to devote their time and skills to better themselves, grow their confidence, represent their family, and community in one of the most prestigious contests there is for this sport in the United States. On behalf of these youth, myself and our families, thank you for providing support to help them achieve their goals.”
For any questions about the Benefit Auction, please contact Josh Wester at (208) 371-3449. If you would like to learn more about Rotary you are welcome to attend our meetings, which are held on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. For more information go to our website https://www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck @ (208) 369-1785.