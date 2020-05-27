Rained out!
The Vendor meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 20 at 7 was canceled due to rain and rescheduled to Wednesday, May 27 at 6:30 pm at Blaser Park. Please bring your own chair. You will want to come to get in on the early bird discount and hear about the changes that we made so that we can open.
We will discuss the new rules and regulations, sign up vendors, assign spaces with preference given to returning vendors, and answer any questions you may have on becoming a vendor at the market. If 90% of your product that you want to sell is home-grown or hand-made with 10% being not hand-made or grown, then you are welcome to sell at the Market, provided that we have space available. We are open two days a week [Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9 to 1] and it is to your advantage to set up both days consistently, but not required.
For more information you can find us on Facebook and online at www.emmettfarmersmarket.com or call Mary at (208) 550-4459. See you at the Vendor Meeting!
The Emmett Farmers Market will be opening on Wednesday, June 3 at 3 pm! Due to the coronavirus pandemic our market will look a little different as there will be 10 feet of space between the vendor booths. We are asking our wonderful customers to follow the social distancing guidelines put before us by keeping 6 feet of space between you and other people, wash your hands frequently (three handwashing stations will be available for customer and vendor use), try to not congregate in groups, sneeze into your elbow, don’t touch your face, wear masks, gloves if you choose to do so, and if you are sick please stay home.
Also, please do not bring your dogs to the market, leave them safe at home. Please do not handle products, just point at what you would like and let the vendor get them for you, and please, please, please wash your produce before consuming. Also, at this time we will not be handling our customer appreciation for spending $5.00 cards. We want to do our part in keeping people safe. See you at the Market!