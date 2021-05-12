The Valley of Plenty Quilters club have emerged from a year of COVID restrictions picking up where they have been for years — helping to boost the efforts of others with their sewing and philanthropic endeavors.
Thursday the group presented four local organizations with checks for $500 each in support of their efforts within the community.
VOP Quilters President Lynette Goodwin presented checks to:
Elbia Christensen represented the Emmett City Library. The check was designated to support the summer youth programs at the Library.
The Gem County Senior Community Center check was received by President Denise Sorenson.
Daniel Brice and Janet Monti were on hand to receive the check designated for the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition in support of the food pantry and the fellowship dinners provided by the organization.
Toni Judy of Rose Advocates was presented with a check in support of the domestic violence and child abuse services the organization provides in the community.
The contributions were made in memory of Ila Harnar. Harner was an active member of the VOP Quilters for ten years. She passed away in January of this year from complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
“She was a kind, soft spoken lady that always had a smile on her face,” club president Goodwin said. “We really miss her.”
Harnar’s husband Gary had donated all of her sewing and quilting supplies and fabric to the club to be sold with the proceeds to be donated to the community. Harnar then matched the proceeds to make the four gifts possible.
Traditionally the EVOP Quilters have contributed to community services with proceeds from their annual Quilt Show during the Cherry Festival. With no Cherry Festival last year, the Harnar gift picked up the tradition.
While a full-blown multiple-day quilt show will not be ready for this year’s Cherry Festival, a one-day Quilt Display will be held on Friday, June 18. The Display will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 212 E. 3rd St. in Emmett. A raffle of a VOP quilt entitled Cool Waters will be drawn at 4 p.m. on June 18. This year’s raffle quilt was quilted by LaRae Deets and pieced by Lynette Goodwin and Cinda Jensen.