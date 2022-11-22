Colleen Murphy

Not many employees can view their homes from their office windows, but Valor Health’s Lead Chef Colleen Murphy lives so close to the hospital that she can see her house from the cafeteria’s windows!

After moving to Emmett to be closer to her daughter’s family, Murphy says she “jumped at the chance to stop spending an hour and a half in my car every day” for her daily commute to her previous job in Nampa – and instead enjoys riding her blue tricycle two blocks to a job she loves at Valor Health.

