...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and
little vertical mixing. A cold frontal passage late tonight will
bring brief improvement to the stagnant conditions but will
worsen again Thursday and Friday with the return of upper level
ridge.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Not many employees can view their homes from their office windows, but Valor Health’s Lead Chef Colleen Murphy lives so close to the hospital that she can see her house from the cafeteria’s windows!
After moving to Emmett to be closer to her daughter’s family, Murphy says she “jumped at the chance to stop spending an hour and a half in my car every day” for her daily commute to her previous job in Nampa – and instead enjoys riding her blue tricycle two blocks to a job she loves at Valor Health.
“Working in a smaller setting definitely connects you to the community and other staff members,” Murphy said. “There is a comfortable, professional atmosphere at Valor where people can thrive.”
But working close to home is just one of the many benefits she enjoys about her role at Valor Health: “I’ve been fortunate in having a manager who allows creativity and is open to trying new things. I enjoy looking for solutions to challenges within any situation.”
Get to Know Colleen: “I live with my daughter and her family. Between us, we have five dogs, five cats, two tortoises, one turtle, two bearded dragons and many, many houseplants!”
Valor Health is an independent health system, owned by and serving the people of Gem County. The health system includes a 16-bed critical access hospital and multispecialty medical group offering family medicine, urgent care, emergency services, specialty medicine, surgery, imaging, lab services and more. Valor Health has been serving the community since 1963 and employs more than 180 people. Staff and providers share a commitment to serve their community by improving the health of every generation in Gem County.
If you’re looking for an organization where you can advance in your career, partner with supportive teammates and help your community, here you grow!
Valor Health’s priority is people—join a team where the health and well-being of teammates is as important as exceptional patient care. Visit valorhealth.org/careers for available career opportunities.