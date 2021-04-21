The National Prescription Drug Take Back event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 at the Emmett Police Department 501 E. Main St.
The National Drug Take Back program aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs. In 2020 there were over 10,000 pounds of prescriptions drugs collected through this program in Idaho. There was over 985,000 pounds of prescription drugs collected Nationally.
Join the effort in keeping our community safe. Do your part and dispose of any unused or unwanted prescription medications.