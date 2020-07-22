“Helping children in our community access services they need to heal from domestic violence and sexual abuse” is the purpose a fundraising effort currently underway in the Treasure Valley.
The Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) has announced the “Piece of Hope” fundraising and awareness campaign that is taking place July 11 to August 1, 2020, at all Stinker locations in Idaho. This is the third collaboration between Stinker Stores and six domestic violence victim service providers.
Among those service providers is Rose Advocates which has an office in Emmett.
Since 2018, Stinker customers raised almost $290,000 that directly supported services and programming for children impacted by domestic and/or sexual violence in Idaho communities.
The campaign usually happens in April, which coincides with both National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. However, due to the statewide stay-at-home order in Idaho, the campaign was postponed until this summer. This year for the last three weeks in July, customers at all Stinker locations will have the opportunity to donate and/or receive information about organizations in their communities that provide free access to services and programming for children impacted by domestic violence and/or sexual abuse.
“This outreach and fundraising campaign comes at a time when our community continues to be held in the vice grip of the COVID-19 global health pandemic.” the release from the Woman’s and Children’s Alliance says. “Community programs are experiencing higher than normal requests for services as domestic violence and sexual assault rates are on the rise globally.”
Six Idaho community organizations to receive benefits this year from the drive:
n YWCA – Lewiston, Idaho
n Advocates Against Family Violence – Caldwell
n Rose Advocates – Weiser, Payette, Emmett, McCall, Council, Cascade
n Women’s and Children’s Alliance – Boise
n The Advocates – Hailey
n Family Services Alliance – Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Downey, Soda Springs and American Falls