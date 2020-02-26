Pickleball possibly coming to Emmett

At the Gem County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the Emmett City Hall, Norma Johnson, a local Pickleball player, asked for an update on the much-anticipated Pickleball program and if they could have a place to play here in Gem County. She was told there wasn’t funding for that.
“I went to the meeting and asked for help in drawing lines and setting up a net at the Island Sports Complex for Pickleball,” said Johnson. “The commissioners response was that they didn’t have the money.”
It wasn’t until Johnson was about to leave the meeting that John Wood, owner of the Mitchell Industrial Park, caught up with her and told her to meet him in 30-minutes at the old mill.
“I’ve been writing letters for the past year to planning and zoning about setting up a court and never heard anything back,” said Johnson. “And to know that John was willing to help me in 30 minutes just blew me away.”
It was a day later on Feb. 13 that Emmett Pickleball players got together at the Mitchell Industrial Complex to discuss what the next steps in creating a court are.
“It is so exciting to think of it being here,” said Nagako Pack, an avid Pickleball player. “I drive to Eagle and Boise to play a few times a week, but I wish there was something in Emmett, it is so fun.” Pack, who was originally born in Japan, gives credit to Pickleball for helping her breakout and meet new people. “It is my social outlet. I will walk into the court and everyone stops and says, “hi Nikki!”.
While the name of the game is quite odd, the sport is only growing in popularity.
Pickleball is traditionally played on a badminton-size court with special Pickleball paddles, made of wood or high-tech aerospace materials. The ball used is similar to a wiffle ball, but slightly smaller. The lower net and wiffle ball allow the game to be accessible to people of all ages and abilities, while still allowing more competitive players to test their mettle, according to the USA Pickleball Association.
In addition to the modified net and gear, there are several key rules in Pickleball that help make the game more accessible. In tennis, and many net sports, games are often won and lost by the power of the serve. In Pickleball, the ball must bounce once on each side before volleys are allowed. This opens the game to more players and extends play for added fun.
According to worldpickleball.com, the sport began in the summer of 1965 on Bainbridge Island — a short ferry ride from Seattle, Wash. “The original purpose of the game was to provide a sport for the entire family,” according to co-inventors U.S. Congressman Joel Pritchard, William Bell, and Barney McCallum.
Overall, Pickleball was created with one thing in mind: fun. It was designed to be easy to learn and play whether you’re five, eighty-five or somewhere in between.
If you or someone you know is interested in getting together to play, contact Michael Doughtery, head coordinator of the Treasure Valley Pickleball Club at 208-513-3241.
While things are still getting approved for Pickleball to be at the Mitchell Industrial Complex, Emmett locals get together to play every Sunday. Playing happens at 10 a.m. at the Meridian YMCA Homecourt. The address is 936 Taylor Ave, Meridian, ID 83642. Everything will be provided for you to play.