One of the fastest growing sports in America, is making some waves in Emmett. Pickleball has become a new rage, particularly for older Americans, as the hybrid sport provides a combination of physical and social benefits without the time and physical stress of tennis or racquetball.

Pickleball, which is similar to tennis in the use of a net and a court, utilizes a larger almost whiffle-like ball, and paddles more like table tennis. The altered tools of the trade create a fast-paced sport that cuts down on the long rallies and strenuous chasing of balls so often a part of tennis.

