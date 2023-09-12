One of the fastest growing sports in America, is making some waves in Emmett. Pickleball has become a new rage, particularly for older Americans, as the hybrid sport provides a combination of physical and social benefits without the time and physical stress of tennis or racquetball.
Pickleball, which is similar to tennis in the use of a net and a court, utilizes a larger almost whiffle-like ball, and paddles more like table tennis. The altered tools of the trade create a fast-paced sport that cuts down on the long rallies and strenuous chasing of balls so often a part of tennis.
While some of the tennis courts at Emmett City Park have been marked off with the smaller and more condensed lines for Pickleball, ideally separate courts need to be constructed. The extra lines on the court become problematic for tennis players and the extra wear and tear on a smaller surface area from Pickleball play can shorten the surface life of tennis courts.
The City of Emmett and the sport’s local enthusiasts are working to make that happen.
An area adjacent to the current tennis courts has been penciled out as a space for Pickleball specific courts in the near future. Funding for the Pickleball Courts is coming from donations that are still being raised and no timetable is currently set for their construction.
Enthusiasts, however, are not waiting to share their sport. Most mornings and evenings you can see “Picklers” utilizing the temporary court space. And this week they want to share their sports with all of the community.
Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m., the community is invited to meet local players, learn about Pickleball, and get a chance to try out the sport. There is no cost for the event and you are welcome to bring your own paddle or borrow one of their loaners for the demonstration.
They want this to be a fun opportunity for the community to discover a new activity that is low-cost and something that all ages can participate in. A food truck will be on hand to add to the festive event in the Park.