For the past decade a hybrid sport has been taking the sports world by storm — or at least the more mature sports world.
Pickleball is being touted as the worlds’ fastest growing sport and nowhere is that more apparent than in areas where active seniors are leading the charge. That trend is coming to Emmett — at least those are the plans being laid.
A mix between tennis and ping pong, Pickleball involves a court much smaller than tennis, a ball much larger than tennis, rackets less weighty than a tennis racket, and a much more face to face relationship with your opponent.
It is conducive to a casual but effective aerobic activity or a highly competitive and fast-paced face off.
A volunteer organization has evolved that is working with the City of Emmett to bring a set of Pickleball courts to Emmett City Park. Here’s where the progress currently stands:
Construction of four pickleball courts was approved by Emmett City Council.
Funding (major grant contributor) for approximately 50% of estimated construction has been received by the City of Emmett.
Location determined to be the northwest corner of Emmett City Park.
Grants continue to be written by a city volunteer.
Emmett pickleball supporters are organizing to best assist the effort.
Organizers and the City are hopeful that this project will be completed by Spring of 2024 but that will depend on securing the remaining costs for the project from private donations, community fundraisers and foundation grants.
The independent volunteer group that is charged with bringing this project to completion has established its own website at emmettpickleball.org.
On the website you can engage with a variety of levels to help make this proposed project a reality:
Donations
Sponsorships
Court Sponsors
Hydration Sponsors
Player Benches
Bleachers
In-Kind Donations
Volunteers — to help with fundraising and when courts are in, court monitoring, clinics and events.
The group generically called the Emmett Pickleball Club is toying with adopting the name of the Emmett Cherry Picklers but that’s still up in the air.