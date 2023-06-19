At the Department of Idaho’s Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States annual convention in Boise, Idaho, from June 4th to the 7th, Emmett Mayor, Gordon W. Petrie, was retained by acclimation as the Department’s Judge Advocate. In addition, Petrie received outgoing Department Commander Bob Tettleton’s “Commander’s Award” for 2022-23 for Distinguished Service. Petrie has been a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars since 2012 based upon his deployment to Iraq in 2004.
In July, Petrie will represent the Department of Idaho as a member of the national organization’s Finance Committee during its convention in Phoenix, AZ.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is a nonprofit veterans’ service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces. The VFW traces its roots back to 1899 when veterans of the Spanish-American War (1898) and the Philippine Insurrection (1899-1902) founded local organizations to secure rights and benefits for their service. Many arrived home wounded or sick. At that time, no medical care or veterans’ pension existed for them, and they were left to care for themselves.
The VFW’s vision is to ensure that veterans are respected for their service, always receive their earned entitlements, and are recognized for the sacrifices they and their loved ones have made on behalf of the United States.
The Commander of Emmett’s VFW Post 4900 is Anthony Muggy Hafen.