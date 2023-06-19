Support Local Journalism


At the Department of Idaho’s Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States annual convention in Boise, Idaho, from June 4th to the 7th, Emmett Mayor, Gordon W. Petrie, was retained by acclimation as the Department’s Judge Advocate. In addition, Petrie received outgoing Department Commander Bob Tettleton’s “Commander’s Award” for 2022-23 for Distinguished Service. Petrie has been a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars since 2012 based upon his deployment to Iraq in 2004.

In July, Petrie will represent the Department of Idaho as a member of the national organization’s Finance Committee during its convention in Phoenix, AZ.

