This year’s National Nutrition Month® theme “Personalize Your Plate” focuses on the fact that when it comes to food preferences, no two people are exactly alike. Differing food preferences means that eating healthfully is not a one-size-fits all endeavor. The key to a personalized plate is tailoring your favorite foods to meet your individual nutritional needs.
Most food loves and hates are learned and often relate back to the foods eaten in younger years. Memories of home cooked meals, family celebrations, Grandma’s house and school lunch all help to create a nostalgia around foods that shapes preferences.
Differences in cultural backgrounds can also add Mexican, Asian, Indian, Italian, and other ethnic favorites to individual preferences.
Even regional areas in the United States have specific food preferences that can vary. From New England, Mid-Atlantic, Mid-West and Southern states each has its own unique favorite foods.
The challenge in personalizing your plate using your favorite foods is to select options that also build good nutrition. The USDA MyPlate Planner is a good resource to use in planning meals. For a start, think in terms of your favorite foods in each food group to build a healthy meal.
MyPlate recommends that protein foods should cover one-fourth of your plate. This group includes meat, poultry, fish, eggs, nuts, and seeds. Select an entrée that is good protein source without a lot of extra calories, including fat. Oven baking or air-frying can reduce the number of calories and still provide the taste and texture that you like. Use beans and other plant-based protein foods to help with variety and to keep costs down.
Foods categorized as starch foods should also cover one-fourth of your plate. Using whole grain options of many basic items, including pasta and rice, can add nutritionally to a meal. There are also some vegetables that might be favorites that fit on this part of the plate as they are higher in starch including: peas, corn, yams, and potatoes.
Non-starch Vegetables should cover half of your plate. Since these vegetables are naturally high in vitamins and minerals and low in calories, they help complete a healthy meal. Steamed or roasted vegetables and green salads can add a variety in taste and texture.
Fruits selected as whole fresh fruits or canned or frozen fruits without added sugar can be personalized with your preferences.
For milk and dairy foods, low-fat options are recommended. Plant-based milks can also be used but often don’t have the protein profile of dairy. Be sure to read labels.
If being from Idaho, one of your favorite foods is a loaded baked potato, try using healthy toppings like steamed broccoli, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese, olives, and chives; you might be surprised how healthy can accommodate your preferences.