Parrots topic of SIBA monthly presentation

At the Jan. 9 meeting of the Southwest Idaho Birders Association, David Hille, an assistant professor of biology at Northwest Nazarene University will be presenting a program regarding the changing parrot populations in Nicaragua, its causes and concerns.
Hille has been doing research in Costa Rica and Nicaragua for the past 15 years. His presentation will focus on the 16 species of parrots that are now considered among the most at risk in the world due primarily loss of habitat and capture for pet trade.
SIBA meetings are held at 7 p.m., the second Thursday of each month at the Deer Flat NWR Visitor Center at 13751 Upper Embankment Rd. in Nampa. The entrance is at the corner of Roosevelt Ave. and Indiana Ave.
All are welcome to all of the SIBA meetings which last about 1 1/2 hrs. with a refreshment time following the meeting.