...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ WEDNESDAY TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
With 76 animals currently looking for a home, the Pet Adoption League of Gem County is hosting a special “Clear the Shelter” adoption campaign in August.
The campaign is part of a nationwide effort to help “get our dogs and cats into forever homes,” says Shell Wiley of PALS.
The effort calls on local businesses and individuals to sponsor an animal so they can be adopted at no fee by welcoming homes during the August 13 free adoption day program. This is the second year that the local organization has participated in the national emphasis sponsored by NBC and Telemundo.
“Last year we had five dogs and 14 cats adopted for no fee through this effort,” Wiley said. “We are asking business in Emmett and Gem County to donate an adoption fee or partial fee. That way when someone wants to adopt an animal on Aug. 13 they don’t have to pay the adoption fee. If we get enough donations, and not all animals are adopted on August 13, the fee-waived adoptions will continue as long as the funds holds out.”
Currently the shelter has 61 cats available — 17 in residence at the shelter and 44 in foster care. Nine dogs are in the shelter and six more are available in foster care.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Wiley points out that PALS uses foster care not only as a cost saving measure but more importantly as an enhanced care for the animals.
“We are always looking for foster families, since animals do much better in a home environment than at the shelter,” Wiley said. “For the cats, many of those in foster are kittens and we want them to learn about living with people and getting socialization.”
A dog sponsorship costs $135 and a cat sponsorship is $80. The sponsorship includes microchip, spay/neuter and vaccinations.
Contributions can be sent to Pet Adoption League of Gem County, 1526 N Washington Ave, Emmet. You can call 208-365-1359 for additional information. You can view the animals available online at petadoptionleague ofcg.com.