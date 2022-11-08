An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Jerod Hines understands the importance of helping patients get back to doing what they love.
“The most rewarding part of being an orthopedic surgeon is helping alleviate a patient’s pain so they can return to activities they enjoy,” said Dr. Hines, Director of Valor Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
“When it comes to patient care, in many cases, there are multiple options – both surgical and non-surgical – to help patients. My philosophy is to explain the pros and cons of each treatment option to allow the patient to have a role in the decision-making process.”
Valor Health’s Orthopedics Care and Sports Medicine has grown substantially during the past six years, and Hines expects that to continue well into the future.
“There were very limited orthopedics services offered in Gem County prior to my arrival,” explained Hines. “We do many joint replacement surgeries, as well as minor procedures such as knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy and fracture repair.”
Sports medicine is a medical specialty that focuses on the treatment and prevention of injuries related to sports and exercise. Valor Health’s team includes surgeons, nurses and an athletic trainer who work with a variety of physically active patients, including Emmett High School athletes and other youth sports programs.
The sports medicine team provides athletic training care during home sporting events, as well as free sports physicals and baseline concussion testing for high school student athletes each year. Hines is an avid supporter of Emmett sports and can often be found on the sidelines, cheering on the Huskies!