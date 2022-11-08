Jerod Hines

Dr. Jerod Hines

An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Jerod Hines understands the importance of helping patients get back to doing what they love.

“The most rewarding part of being an orthopedic surgeon is helping alleviate a patient’s pain so they can return to activities they enjoy,” said Dr. Hines, Director of Valor Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

