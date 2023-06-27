Boat patrol

Donnie Wunder, Gem County Sheriff, runs a boat patrol on Black Canyon Reservoir. Wunder and his officers have responsibility for maintaining a safe boating environment on county waterways.

As the summer boating season ramps up, law enforcement agencies across the country are intensifying their efforts to combat impaired boating as part of Operation Dry Water. This is a program that is embraced by the Gem County Sheriff’s Office and one they make every effort to enforce.

The year-round campaign raises awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence (BUI) and reminds boaters that impaired boating by both the operator and passengers is dangerous and can cause serious injury and fatalities. Officers will be on amplified alert to enforce boating under the influence laws as part of the Operation Dry Water (ODW) heightened awareness and enforcement weekend, July 1 — 3, 2023.

