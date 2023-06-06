Traffic Flow map

Parking and traffic flow during Cherry Festival week, particularly on Friday and Saturday, can create major congestion problems. For the second year, event organizers and the Emmett Police Department will be utilizing a temporary one-way street designation on three streets south of the Emmett City Park.

First and Third Streets, between S. Hayes and S. Moffatt will be designated as one-way heading east. Second Street, between S Hayes and S. Moffatt will be designated as one-way heading west.

