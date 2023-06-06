Parking and traffic flow during Cherry Festival week, particularly on Friday and Saturday, can create major congestion problems. For the second year, event organizers and the Emmett Police Department will be utilizing a temporary one-way street designation on three streets south of the Emmett City Park.
First and Third Streets, between S. Hayes and S. Moffatt will be designated as one-way heading east. Second Street, between S Hayes and S. Moffatt will be designated as one-way heading west.
According to Emmett Police Chief Steve Kunka the temporary changes worked well last year and hopefully even better this year with more people accustomed to the restrictions. Kunka pointed out that during the festival days when the one-way is in effect, residents who utilize the streets for parking should make sure that their vehicles are parked in the direction of the one-way designation. He thanks residents for their cooperation in this effort.
Off-site parking with a shuttle service is also going to be operating again this year. Instead of the Gem County Fairgrounds being the parking shuttle terminus, it will be at the Payette River Regional Technical Academy (PR2TA) location at 1805 Hwy 16.
On-site parking is limited at City Park and is again being managed by the Emmett Rotary Club. Rotary is seeking additional volunteers that can assist in this chore in directing parking traffic and managing available parking space. If you are interested in taking a shift or two, please contact Ben Mock at (208) 880-4890.