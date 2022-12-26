Officers Citation

EPD officers Brendon Harris and Eduardo Gomez with their Commendations presented at the Dec. 20 Emmett City Council meeting.

At the last regular city council meeting of the year on December 20, Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie recognized Emmett Police Officers Eduardo Gomez and Brendon Harris who made history in administering the Narcam nasal spray on an individual who appeared to have overdosed on a narcotic substance.

According to information contained in the Certificate of Commendation on Dec.10, 2022, Gem County Dispatch sent officers Gomez and Harris to a medical call. When both officers arrived on scene, they knocked on the door and the person answering quickly motioned them towards an individual lying on the floor. After observing labored breathing and sporadic consciousness. the officers determined the individual had likely overdosed on some narcotic substance.

