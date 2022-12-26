At the last regular city council meeting of the year on December 20, Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie recognized Emmett Police Officers Eduardo Gomez and Brendon Harris who made history in administering the Narcam nasal spray on an individual who appeared to have overdosed on a narcotic substance.
According to information contained in the Certificate of Commendation on Dec.10, 2022, Gem County Dispatch sent officers Gomez and Harris to a medical call. When both officers arrived on scene, they knocked on the door and the person answering quickly motioned them towards an individual lying on the floor. After observing labored breathing and sporadic consciousness. the officers determined the individual had likely overdosed on some narcotic substance.
“Officer Gomez administered a dose of Narcan nasal spray. However, the first application of spray did not appear to have the effect the officers desired. Officer Harris then ran quickly to his patrol car to obtain a second dose of Narcan nasal spray and ran the dosage back into the house, handing it off to Officer Gomez who administered the second dose, causing the individual to regain consciousness. This time, he began speaking with the officers.”
Gem County EMS soon arrived thereafter, taking control of and transporting the individual to the hospital, which later released him following an examination.
Mayor Petrie remarked that “as a result of their quick actions, it is highly likely that Officers Harris and Gomez saved the life of the individual in the first instance of Emmett Police Officers administering Narcan nasal spray to an overdosed individual, thus, bringing great credit upon themselves, their department and the City of Emmett.”