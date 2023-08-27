Support Local Journalism


The Emmett Schools food service department wants parents to know that while school is already in session, it's not too late to take advantage of the free/reduced meal program. Recent changes in the qualifying requirements have made the program available for a broader range of incomes than what was available a year ago.

"We want to remind families about the importance of filling out the Free/Reduced meal application if they haven't already." said food service director Tyree White. "This simple step can have a big impact on our schools and the entire community."

