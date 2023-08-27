The Emmett Schools food service department wants parents to know that while school is already in session, it's not too late to take advantage of the free/reduced meal program. Recent changes in the qualifying requirements have made the program available for a broader range of incomes than what was available a year ago.
"We want to remind families about the importance of filling out the Free/Reduced meal application if they haven't already." said food service director Tyree White. "This simple step can have a big impact on our schools and the entire community."
How to Fill Out
You can obtain a copy of the application at the district office or any Emmett schools. Alternatively, if you prefer digital convenience, check out this link: https://www.emmettschools.org/Page/42. You'll find a PDF you can print or detailed instructions on filling it out online through Infinite Campus.
Who Should Apply?
Even if you think your family might not qualify, you are encouraged to apply. Remember, it's all confidential, and you might be surprised at what you're eligible for.
Why It Matters
This program does more than provide daily meals. It helps the schools to secure federal funding for vital roles in education and opens doors to grants that benefit local schools and the community.
Recent History
Pre-Covid, 50.9% of Emmett students received free/reduced lunch benefits (May 2019). During the pandemic, all kids got free lunches. But now, those measures have ended, and applying again is necessary. Last year's numbers totaled only 40.8% (May 2023).
The Impact Today
The drop from 50.9% to 40.8% affects the Emmett schools in many ways. It's led to lost grants and staffing positions that benefit ALL students. Paraprofessionals play a crucial role in education for every student. Applying may help ensure quality staffing and quality education for everyone.
Why the Schools Need You
According to school officials, "the recent numbers are not an accurate reflection of our demographics. Our area has not become more affluent since Covid. However, if families don’t fill out the application, lower numbers give the impression that assistance is not needed. This hinders us from accessing benefits, funding, and grants designed for communities like ours."
White assures applicants that your application isn't just paperwork.
"It's a way to support our district, students, and community," White said. "Let's make sure we get an accurate picture of what is needed so we can access funding and support, providing the best education for ALL students and the best opportunities for our entire community. Fill out the application today."