New Year's Baby arrives in Emmett

It’s a New Year! Time to break out the resolutions, reflect on the past year, and celebrate the arrival of the New Year’s Baby. It’s not precisely clear when media and the world began announcing the arrival of the year’s first baby, but it can be traced back to ancient Greece and the annual rebirthing celebration of Dionysus, god of fertility and wine. Festivities included parading an infant through town and celebrating a fresh beginning. At Valor Health, the New Year’s baby isn’t paraded around, but spoiled with additional gifts and recognition.
Proud parents, Shanda Lankford and David Hoelzer, welcomed a son, Elijah David Hoelzer on Wednesday, January 8th at 2:32pm. Baby Elijah was delivered by Family Practice Physician, Dr. Brett Mumford, of Valor Health Emmett Medical Center, weighing in at 5lbs 4oz and measuring 19.5 inches long. The family received a baby-care gift basket, flowers and complimentary newborn photo package and celebratory dinner during their stay.
Valor Health has focused on providing exceptional labor and delivery care. Nursing staff has received specialized training and the department has received new equipment and delivery suite updates, thanks to purchases from the Valor Health Hospital Auxiliary and Valor Health Foundation. Valor also offers additional perks to our new families, including safe sleep education and sleep sac for baby, complimentary photography and a celebratory dinner. New OB patients will be invited to attend the NEW prenatal education classes taught by Valor Health Labor and Delivery Nurses.
Angie Phillips, OB Nurse Manager at Valor Health says, “Caring for our Gem County families is an honor and privilege we take very seriously. Providing exceptional patient care for our new infants and mothers is our priority!”
Dr. Robin Sebastian, Valor Health OB Medical Director and Family Practice Physician is proud to serve her community. “A baby is a blessing. It is an honor to be part of life from the very beginning. One of the advantages of practicing at Valor Health is being able to follow these babies as they grow, both in the clinic and in the community. I love being able to see how these babies’ stories develop and I’m grateful to their parents who allow me into their lives in this way.”