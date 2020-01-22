New patrol deputy joins Sheriff's office

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office is excited to introduce our newest patrol officer Ted Shaver. Ted was initially hired in July, 2018 as a detention deputy. He attended POST training as a detention deputy and served at the Gem County Jail from July, 2018 through August, 2019. He applied for an open patrol position at that time. After the interview and screening process he was hired as a patrol deputy in August, 2019. Ted was sent to the Idaho POST Patrol Academy session #196 and after a fourteen week intensive training academy; he graduated #3 in his class of 35 cadets!
Ted comes from the Prineville, Oregon area and grew up in the Ontario area. Since being hired he has purchased a home in Gem County and moved his wife and children here. He is currently in the process of completing his field training program here at the Sheriff’s Office.