Saddle and Sage new owners

Trista Davis and Alicia Harrington are excited to continue a budding western-themed retail store in Emmett. The mother and daughter pair are the new owners of Saddle & Sage downtown on Main Street.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

When Saddle & Sage opened over a year ago in Emmett, the original owners were targeting a very specific Western-theme market. While the small shop quickly became a favorite of many locals looking for unique gift and clothing items, it appeared for a while last fall that it would likely close its doors.

“We loved the concept and the wonderfully different merchandise choices,” said frequent customer Alicia Harrington said. “When we heard they were thinking of closing I just couldn’t accept that.”

