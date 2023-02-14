When Saddle & Sage opened over a year ago in Emmett, the original owners were targeting a very specific Western-theme market. While the small shop quickly became a favorite of many locals looking for unique gift and clothing items, it appeared for a while last fall that it would likely close its doors.
“We loved the concept and the wonderfully different merchandise choices,” said frequent customer Alicia Harrington said. “When we heard they were thinking of closing I just couldn’t accept that.”
So Harrington and her parents Brent and Trista Davis made an offer to buy the firm and continue supplying its products to a budding group of frequent shoppers.
The shop remains in its cozy location at 205 W. Main Street in Emmett and continues the general western theme but are continuing to expand the variety of merchandise. Women’s clothing for all ages has been exceedingly popular and now even features some home-sewn and designed products from the hands of Trista Davis. Infant wear has been added as well.
The food, art, decor, and books complete the menu of items with women’s clothing and boots still prominently displayed. Most every item is exclusive to them in this area, and if something they have doesn’t quite fit — they can go shopping for you to find what will fit.
One of the biggest changes that Harrington has made in managing the store is expanding the hours of operation. Currently Saddle & Sage is open Thursdays through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They anticipate extending the hours to 7 p.m. as warmer weather dictates staying open later, particularly on week nights.
Harrington is the primary employee currently at the shop, with her mother Trista filling in on alternating Saturdays and other busy days as needed.
In addition to store hours, most of their merchandise is also available in their online store at shopsaddlesage.com