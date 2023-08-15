New Leaf contribution

Emmett Child Nutrition Director Tyree White (center) receives a check from the owners of New Leaf Thrift store to help cover the unpaid school lunch accounts at the end of 2022.

 ESD photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


When Roxanne and David Crawford opened New Leaf Thrift Store in Emmett five years ago, they did so with the feeling that there were needs in the community that were not being met. They had a mission to fill some of those gaps with proceeds generated by a nonprofit business that would provide a fun and affordable shopping experience.

Five years later their store is still bustling with retail activity everyday as used items find new homes and the modest prices continue to provide employment and financial support to meet their mission statement.

Recommended for you

Load comments