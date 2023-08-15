...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Emmett Child Nutrition Director Tyree White (center) receives a check from the owners of New Leaf Thrift store to help cover the unpaid school lunch accounts at the end of 2022.
When Roxanne and David Crawford opened New Leaf Thrift Store in Emmett five years ago, they did so with the feeling that there were needs in the community that were not being met. They had a mission to fill some of those gaps with proceeds generated by a nonprofit business that would provide a fun and affordable shopping experience.
Five years later their store is still bustling with retail activity everyday as used items find new homes and the modest prices continue to provide employment and financial support to meet their mission statement.
“To provide assistance directly or indirectly to individuals or families in need of immediate personal items due to but not limited to emergency circumstances resulting from: domestic abuse; losses due to fire and other disaster events; loss of income due to unforeseen or unpreventable circumstances; other circumstances deemed acceptable as an immediate necessary need.”
In fact, over the years the needs continue to escalate.
In the five years of operation, New Leaf has provided thousands of items for those in need and have averaged a cash payout of about $28,000 each year to meet numerous needs they do not have product for.
Those cash disbursements have gone to cover utilities to avoid shut-offs, rents to avoid eviction, day-care arrears for working parents that don’t qualify for state assistance, school lunch arrearages, vehicle repairs to be able to keep working, fuel to get through to the next payday, payments to pharmacies for medications for uninsured individuals, emergency food cards, bicycles in good repair for those whose only means of transportation is a bike, emergency veterinarian treatment for senior citizen’s pets, and many more.
According to the Crawfords, the store helps an average of 112 households and an average of 259 people each year with the resources generated by the thrift store.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
New Leaf provided a local non-governmental source for some relief during COVID and has seen inflation become its newest challenge to help those in need to navigate.
“The cost of helping cover many needs has risen dramatically since we opened,” Roxanne said. “Rents used to be $500 to $600, now it’s often $900 to $1,200 a month. When we help it’s because an eviction notice has been served or is definitely coming and it’s very costly to get that current.”
The Crawfords are frugal themselves and emphasize accountability to their customers and benefit recipients. “We always pay directly to utility companies, landlords, etc. so that recipients can’t repurpose the need,” David said.
With the donated items that New Thrift then repurposes for retail, a supply of household goods, furniture and clothing goes free to those in most dire need. For others, the retail prices on the shelves make meeting monthly budgets more affordable.
And in the middle of all the support provided for those in need, the folks at New Leaf are having fun.
“We think we offer a fun shopping experience — some great retail therapy,” Roxanne said. “We strive to offer clean merchandise and clothing that is trendy and in great condition.”
They also feel it’s a fun place to work. New Leaf employs seven to nine people on either a full-time or part-time basis. They also have anywhere from four to ten volunteers at any given time. Some of those are completing court ordered community service, others are students receiving mentoring on store operations and how the store helps the community as part of senior projects.
The store, located at 116 W. Main St. in Emmett is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations are accepted on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.