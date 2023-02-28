Carolina

Harmony Skin Care owner Carolina Fuentes in her treatment room at the new location at 107 S. Commercial Street in Emmett.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Carolina Fuentes has been the skin care and spa treatment business for many years and she has now brought her passion and expertise to Emmett.

For Fuentes, her Harmony Skin Care is designed to be a “holistic experience.”

