Carolina Fuentes has been the skin care and spa treatment business for many years and she has now brought her passion and expertise to Emmett.
For Fuentes, her Harmony Skin Care is designed to be a “holistic experience.”
“This should be a place where you can relax, harmonize and rejuvenate,” said Fuentes. “We are committed to providing quality spa facials and treatments. We use the best skin products combined with effective beautifying treatments — specialized to each clients specific needs.”
Her location at 107 S. Commerical Avenue in Emmett has been renovated to create the atmosphere she wants her clients to experience as part of the treatment process. Her treatment room is complete with muted lighting and a tranquil decor to enhance the experience regardless of the particular treatment selected.
Fuentes operated a spa in Mexico prior to moving to Idaho three years ago. Since then she has been adapting and has invested hundreds of hours in profession education to not only meet Idaho licensing requirements but to make sure she is proficient in the latest treatment options available.
Harmony Skin Care offers facials, body treatments, waxing, aroma therapy and microchanneling.
Fuentes works primarily on an appointment basis and can be reached at 208-369-6921. More details on her services and philosophy regarding the role of skin care in ones life balancing regimen at Harmony Skin Care on Facebook or at harmoney.skincaretherapy.net.
“Healthy skin is a beautiful you — body and soul,” said Fuentes.