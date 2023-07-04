Megan Chrisman is a licensed cosmetologist but it is her barber’s license that is her pride and joy.
“I just really enjoy cutting men’s and boy’s hair,” said Chrisman last week after the grand opening and Gem Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for her Almost Famous Barbershop.
Fifteen years experience with scissors and clippers in her hand has given her a perspective on men’s and women’s hair and why she has opted to be called a barber rather than a stylist.
“It’s a lot more clear cut and to the point doing a man’s hair,” she said. “They know what they want and there is a lot less drama.”
That doesn’t mean that Chrisman isn’t able to put some drama into her work, however. In addition to the more standard trims and shaping of men’s hair, she has found a demand for razor cuts — not just razor cuts but cuts with design. Sculpting a design in the sides or the nape of the neck is popular, particularly among her younger clients.
Almost Famous Barbershop does cater to boys and men of all ages. The remodeled facility at 932 S. Washington is trendy and includes a spa room. Chrisman utilizes her cosmetology acumen with waxing for men to resolve the battle with ear, nose and unruly brow hairs.
Chrisman recently moved to Emmett from Horseshoe Bend and is looking forward to continue seeing her client base grow. She does take appointments but walk-ins are also welcome. She is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays, choosing to be one of the few hair cutting establishments open on Mondays. She has been known to book an evening appointment if a client requires such.
She can be reached at 208-740-8370 for an appointment or to answer any questions you might have.