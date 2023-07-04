Megan Chrisman and Floyd

Megan Chrisman and her official barbershop companion Floyd.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Megan Chrisman is a licensed cosmetologist but it is her barber’s license that is her pride and joy.

“I just really enjoy cutting men’s and boy’s hair,” said Chrisman last week after the grand opening and Gem Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for her Almost Famous Barbershop.

