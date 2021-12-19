The Gem County Recreation District heads into 2022 with a new Board in place.
Retirements and resignations tied to residency requirements made board meetings a bit awkward at times during the past year but two new appointments to the Board this fall should provide some stability. The GCRD Board is charged with oversight of the operations of the tax-supported recreation districts in Gem County.
The latest appointment to the Board, coming Nov. 16, was Mia Saffran-Larson. She takes the seat previously held by former Chairman Wayne Rexford.
Saffran-Larson is the office administrator and a 4-H program assistant with the Gem County Extension Office of the University of Idaho.
Rexford, who had served on the board for more than eight years, announced his retirement decision in October.
Saffran-Larson joins Christina Allen and Joe Decker on the board. Allen was appointed in October to fill a position vacated by Brooke White and Decker has been on the Board since 2020 replacing longtime member Roger Bennie.
Decker will serve as Chairman of the Board going into 2022.
The GCRD is responsible for youth activity programs in Gem County and funded through a per household assessment. Their 2022 budget amounts to nearly $500,000 with $393,653 coming from the 7,023 household units assessed $62.28 per year. Program fees for some of the activity offerings provide a large portion of the remainder of the budget, along with donations.
COVID protocols have hampered many of the group activities the past two years but most of the offerings have been maintained either in full or in a modified format. Lack of venue space continues to be one of the biggest challenges facing the program and one that the Board is pursuing long-term solutions for.
The Winter Volleyball season gets underway in January and registration for a Spring Basketball season is now open at gemcountyrecreation.com
