The newest members of the Emmett High School Chapter of the National Honor Society were quietly inducted this past month without an open ceremony due to the stay-home orders regarding the coronavirus.
The EHS Chapter of National Honor Society requires students to maintain a 3.5 GPA, and all students are required to volunteer a minimum of 15 service hours. Most of the students serve more than that, and many even complete service projects that require an additional 25 hours. Traditionally at a public Induction Ceremony, seniors receive a gold and blue National Honor Society tassel to be worn atop their cap at graduation. They will be able to display those at the currently scheduled June 30 graduation event.
Emmett High School is proud of the following students for their continued academic achievements.
Current Members:
Seniors: Isabelle Alder, Jaidin Alexander, Julia Barron, Hunter Browne, Holly Goslin, Kaylee Hiebert, Emma King, Tenney Kunka, Courtney Marquez, Johnathon Morton, Nick Nienachev, Aubrie Overton, Korinne Peterson, Ian Randall, Courtney Reimers, Brooke Roehr, Turner Webb, and Joscelyn White; Juniors: Mackenzie Allen, Kaylee Bettis, Megan Church, Caroline Crosby, Heidi Diaz, Anna Donohue, Jessica Douglass, Devony Hunter, Gwendolyn King, Izabella Leiby, Jennifer Neill, Colton Sisk, Logan Solterbeck, Cheyenne Swift, Kate Rooks, Tessa Warner, and Gracie Youngstrom.
Sophomores: Kamryn Alder, Andrew Anderson, Abigale Church, Averie Dykema, Hannah Hart, Alyssa Harvey, Shelbee Heath, Landon Helms, Benjamin Hines, LeSandra Hunting, Shelby Jenkins, Kamas Peterson, Maci Stephens, Miranda Trester, Graycee Wilkerson, Kylie Yanzuk, Spencer Young.
New Inductees:
Seniors: Magda Imerlishvili, and Emily Trester.
Juniors: Lauren Audell, Kade Garner, Victoria Massey, Emily Patterson, Estefany Perez Osornio, Talen Thomas, and Bryce Youngstrom.
Sophomores: Cesar Espinoza, and Haylee Powell.
Freshmen: Haile Allen, Hailey Blake, Cameron Brown, Carter Browne, Karissa Carter, Jaxon Christensen, Julia Dillon, Tessa Farnsworth, Karadyn Fuller, Ryan Fullerton, Jacquelin Garcia, Hannah Graviet, Gage Horton, Reese Meyers, Emma Myers, Sarah Phillips, Kelsey Walker, Emmelyn Webb, Talvyn Williams, and Cora Young.