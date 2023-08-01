Why Farmers Markets 2023 - 1

The Emmett Farmers Market joins farmers markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from August 7-13, 2023.

Come to the Market on Wednesday, August 9, at 3 p.m. for the Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting, do your shopping afterward at the market, and join in the games to win a prize. On Saturday, August 12, we will wrap up Farmers Market Week and announce the winners.

