The Emmett Farmers Market joins farmers markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from August 7-13, 2023.
Come to the Market on Wednesday, August 9, at 3 p.m. for the Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting, do your shopping afterward at the market, and join in the games to win a prize. On Saturday, August 12, we will wrap up Farmers Market Week and announce the winners.
During a global pandemic, farmer’s markets — like all other small businesses — have innovated to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Farmer’s markets foster direct relationships between community members and farmers which can work to create a more fair and sustainable food system. Farmer’s markets are a hub for connection and collective action around shared values.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmer’s markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers’ markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmer’s market operators play in our local food systems and in developing resilience in communities as hubs for local economies and connection.
A member in good standing of the Idaho Farmers Market Association, the Emmett Farmers Market is in downtown Emmett’s Blaser Park, was incorporated in 2010 but was in operation for many years before that. It currently hosts over 50 vendors including a local author, farmers, handcrafters, artisans, bakers, and prepared food vendors, selling a wide variety of products, including fresh fruits, vegetables, fresh meats, herbs, plants, trees, jams, jellies, fresh salsa, home décor, books, signs, pottery, leather goods, jewelry, t-shirts, wood products, turntables, crocheted items, embroidered items, kitchen towel sets, seasonings, freshly baked pies, bread, cookies, smoked meats, and much, much more.
This year, much like the previous year, the produce is a little slow in coming on and our larger farmers are having a difficult time finding employees to run their booth at the market. The smaller farmers and gardeners are doing their best and bringing as much fresh produce as they can to the market to sell. When you are the first customer to the market you will see a large variety of produce available and quickly disappear as the hours go by.
If you receive SNAP benefits you can use them at this market to buy delicious fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, and food-producing plants. Just visit the market manager’s booth first for tokens to shop with and up to $20 in Double Up Food Bucks tokens.
The Emmett Farmers Market is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, rain, or shine, through October 14. For more information, you can find us on Facebook, Instagram, our website www.emmettfarmersmarket.com, or call, or text (208) 506-8430. See you at the Market!