Come celebrate National Farmers Market Week with us on Wednesday, August 4, from 3 to 6 pm and Saturday, August 7, from 9 am to 1 pm and get a complementary pin or a farmers market shopping bag, while supplies last.
This year, the focus is on community resilience and how market operators supported their communities throughout the pandemic. Read on for a few facts as to why farmer’s markets are so essential during these trying times.The Farmers Market Coalition has provided the following information.
First, farmers markets fuel local economies There are 3.5 times as many U.S. farmers over the age of 65 as there are under 35. Farmers markets provide one of the only low-barrier entry points for new farmers, ranchers, and food entrepreneurs allowing them to start small and test new products. For young and beginning farmers, direct marketing through CSAs and farmers markets makes up most of their income.
Direct marketing farmers experience lower rates of farm business failure or bankruptcy than growers who sell exclusively wholesale. Farmers who directly market to consumers are more likely to continue farming than those who do not, according to data from the USDA.
Second, farmers markets support conservation and education. According to a study conducted by the American Farm Bureau, 72% of consumers know “nothing” or “very little” about farming or ranching. Farmers markets serve as invaluable educational sites and a rare bridge between urban and rural communities.
Third, farmers markets support connected communities. The American Fitness Index includes the number of farmers markets per capita as a factor contributing to community health, using it as an indicator for community members’ access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
The fourth reason is because farmers markets are a hub for connection and collective action around shared values.
There are many more reasons farmers markets are so essential but to demonstrate your appreciation of your local Emmett Farmers Market, please go online and vote for us for national recognition.
The Emmett Farmers Market is encouraging supporters to participate in America’s 13th annual Farmers Market Celebration, which runs from June 21 to September 19, 2021. Shoppers are encouraged to come to the market, then visit markets.farmland.org, where they can endorse the market, putting it in the running for national recognition and cash prizes.
American Farmland Trust, a national nonprofit dedicated to saving farmland, promoting sound farming practices, and keeping farmers on the land, has run the Celebration for 13 consecutive years, elevating the increasingly essential role farmers markets play in providing communities with access to fresh, locally grown food and connecting farmers directly with their customers.
In 2021, the Farmers Market Coalition has joined the Celebration as a new partner and co-sponsor of the event. “In many regions, especially during these unprecedented times, farmers markets have been vital to keeping existing farms in business and enabling new farms to get started,” said John Piotti, American Farmland Trust president and CEO. “Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, farmers markets have served as essential businesses, helping to connect farmers to customers, and customers to local, healthy food.”
To recognize the vital role farmers markets are playing this year, AFT will, in addition to recognizing top markets by region, offer cash prizes for the markets that finish in the top three of the “People’s Choice” category — $2,500 for first, $1,500 for second and $1,000 for third. These funds will be awarded to markets for marketing, communications, and other needs that help expand the market’s reach and impact.
To learn more and participate, visit markets.farmland.org today. The Celebration will run during the summer season and end Sept. 19, 2021. Let us know how much you love your local farmers market, vote for us!
If you would like more information, you can find us on Facebook, visit our website www.emmettfarmersmarket.com , call, or text Mary at (208) 550-4459. Remember no farms no food! See you at the Market!