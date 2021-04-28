The 38th annual Squaw Butte Music Festival was held on April 10 here in Emmett, with approximately 60 students participating in the festival. All area piano teachers are invited to enter their students in the festival, and this year the following teachers had participants: Barbara Weissenbuhler, Clella Stiles, Susan Isaacson, Kako Graviet, Teresa Alder, Terry & Carol Gardner.
Students are required to prepare two memorized selections and play them for an adjudicator.
They are rated on their own performance, with the ratings being based on technique, tone quality,
interpretation, and overall presence. Ratings of Superior, Excellent, Very Good, Fair and Poor are awarded. Students who have received three Superior ratings are awarded a trophy, and are then eligible for a six-year trophy, nine-year trophy etc.
Adam & Anna Bendorf, piano teachers from Boise, were the adjudicators.
Pictured (left to right) are those students who are receiving trophies this year: Carson Alder (3 yr), Evie Scofield (3 yr), Kaylan Crowe (3 yr), Brooklyn Madsen (3 yr), Maci Dallan Madsen (6 yr). Not Pictured: Grant Phillips (3 yr) and Aya Graviet (3 yr).