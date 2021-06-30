Four mounted Marines rode into Emmett a couple of weeks ago and they rode out of town impressed with the community and made welcome by a community that was impressed with them.
The Mounted Marine Color Guard is based in Barstow California but made a prominent appearance at the Emmett Cherry Festival nearly two weeks ago. This was not the first appearance for this particular parade unit of the U.S. Marine Corp, but it was for the four horseman. The Marines last appeared in Emmett in 2012 and were sought after by local military retirees to return again.
The foursome made more than one appearance this year. Their primary duty in town was to present the colors and usher the entire Cherry Festival Parade down Washington Avenue and across Main Street to the Festival in the Park on Saturday, June 19. They were highly visible around town most of the week in other capacities.
They arrived in town on Tuesday and made several community appearances and were hosted by numerous businesses and military family members during their five days in town.
At a gathering in the patio of Cowboys Chophouse on Tuesday, Emmett Mayor, Gordon Petrie presented the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard with the “Mayor’s Certificate of Commendation” plaque to welcome and thank them for leading this year’s Cherry Festival Parade. Retired former Marine, Kirk Wille and family hosted the event.
A note of interest — only the single female rider in the quartet, Sgt. Amy Polachek, would be considered an experienced horseperson. Polachek hails from northeastern Pennysylvania and grew up around horses.
“It was my dream assignment when I heard they had such a unit to be a part of,” Polachek told the Messenger Index. “It took a couple of years of working up to get this gig.”
For Sgt. Noah Avila, his introduction to the Mounted Horse Corp came only a couple of months ago. He was called on to replace an injured member of the group and was willing to do so with virtually no experience with horses. He comes from western Massachuetts. Willingness also described Avila volunteering to stay late Saturday night to help clean up the park as the Festival closed for 2021.
All four members of the group, include Staff Sgt. Enrique Valencia and Sgt. Gregory Lerebours, expressed their pleasure with the hospitality they received and their reception throughout the community. Community members are already lobbying to bring them back next year. The unit travels all over the western United States throughout the year from their California base. They were headed to Montana and Texas in their next assignments with their horses.