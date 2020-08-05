An artistic interpretation and celebration of the Great Basin of the United States is coming to the Boise Art Museum (BAM).
The Great Basin is a vast expanse of land covering much of the American West, defined geographically by the fact that it is a closed system, its rivers draining internally rather than to the sea. Its boundaries include parts of Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and California, and nearly all of Nevada. Its scale allows individuals, corporations, and government agencies to do things they can’t do elsewhere, from creating monumental artworks on the land to extracting natural resources or installing enormous wind farms, from testing weapons to experimenting with technology. It is a place that has long inspired artists who are drawn to its paradoxes.
This exhibition uses the idea of a closed watershed system as a metaphor for thinking about this unique landscape as a source of regenerative power. The eight participating artists present artworks that consider the Great Basin from different points of view. The exhibit will be on display at the Boise Art Museum for six months beginning August 8. The exhibit has been organized by the Sun Valley Museum of Art.
The Boise Art Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and Noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. BAM has plenty of space for appropriate social distancing. Check their website, boiseartmuseum.org/ for special events and updated Ada County restrictions.