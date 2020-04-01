News media is included in Governor Little’s listing of “essential services” that have some latitude under his Stay Home directive. That doesn’t mean the Messenger Index or its parent company, the Idaho Press, are exempt from the impact of the public health threat of COVID-19 nor the economic fallout that is just beginning.
If there is any consolation in the current pandemic it is that no one is exempt. We are all in this together. Cries of government doing too much or too little will have to wait for a post-mortem when the threat is finally dead. And eventually that will come to pass.
Until then we remain committed to providing Gem County readers and citizens with information that effect their lives – including but not exclusively coronavirus. We have opened up the pay walls on both messenger-index.com and idahopress.com websites for any news related to COVID-19 that we are refreshing around the clock online. We encourage you to access both sites.
The Idaho Press, with its award winning staff of committed journalists can provide all the connections you might need regarding the health issues of this novel coronavirus. They also are looking beyond health to the economic impacts, personal stories of triumph and challenge, and even some fun ideas of how to weather this springtime lock-down.
The Messenger Index will continue to provide COVID coverage that is more personal to Gem County, but we also want to keep a pulse on the efforts businesses, families and individuals are making to prepare for the end of this dark time. This may be “the” historic event in many of our lives. How we react, adapt, and move forward will determine the context of that history.
In coming weeks you may see smaller print editions of the Messenger Index as we economize to remain a viable tool for our loyal advertising business partners. We may be a little slower answering phone calls and digging into important developing news stories. We will be adjusting staffing and hours to meet health and economic constraints – like all of you.
We are in this together. After 125 years the Messenger Index knows no other way to Stay Gem County Strong.