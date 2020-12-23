In the transfer of school learning to more mobile and often home-based environments, it has become apparent that there are students who don’t have a place to do school work at home. The kitchen table is often not conducive to good study time and disruptive to family routines. To help resolve that issue, in partnership with CBH homes, the Idaho Press has organized a Student Desk building project to fill an immediate community lead.
The Messenger Index is joining in to provide desks for students in Gem County – public, private or homeschooled. With many students either learning exclusively from home or seeing more of their in-classroom instruction shifted to remote applications a big need has been identified. Collectively, the IP and MI seek to build 300 desks, each made from one 2x4 and a quarter sheet of plywood. CBH homes is providing the materials. We need craftsman willing to transform the materials into a finished project between Christmas and New Years.
If you are willing to pickup desk kits from the Messenger Index office, 120 N. Washington in Emmett, on Dec. 29 and return a finished product to us on Jan. 4 please email us at newsroom@messenger-index.com or call us at (208) 365-6066 to reserve your kit.
You can check out a couple of desk designs suited for the materials we will provide at: tinyurl.com/ycuy6v8x