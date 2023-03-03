To wrap up February, the Emmett Rotarians enjoyed a wonderful presentation given by their Honorary Rotarian Ron Bjorkman, and his wife, Marilyn.
They lived in China for three years, from 2013 – 2016, and they both taught courses at Nanjing University. Ron taught American Law and Marilyn taught Oral English. They lived in a small university apartment and when they could they traveled around China.
They went to Tibet, and Cambodia, and checked out the base camp of Mt. Everest, which is further away from the mountain than one would think. The elevation of Mt. Everest is over 29,000 ft, so Ron decided that was something he was not going to attempt since the highest peak in Idaho is only 12,662 ft. They enjoyed the entire time they were there, and they loved the people, likewise, the people loved seeing them and treated them kindly. It was a great experience for them, and we loved hearing about it and enjoyed their visit during our Thursday lunch meeting.
Just a quick reminder about your donation to the 50th Emmett Rotary Youth Benefit Auction, to please include your name or business name so that you can be recognized for your donation. Thank you! For any questions about the Benefit Auction, please contact Josh Wester at (208) 371-3449. There are several ways a business or individual can participate in this auction: sponsor a table, donate an item for the live or silent auction, buy a dinner ticket to attend the auction, and bid on items. Since we are a 501c3 organization your donations are tax-deductible.
If you would like to learn more about Rotary you are welcome to attend our meetings, which are held on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. For more information go to our website https://www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck @ 208-369-1785. Come, join us, and make some new friends!