Rotary Speakers

Ron and Marilyn Bjorkman speaking to the Emmett Rotary club. 

 submitted photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To wrap up February, the Emmett Rotarians enjoyed a wonderful presentation given by their Honorary Rotarian Ron Bjorkman, and his wife, Marilyn.

They lived in China for three years, from 2013 – 2016, and they both taught courses at Nanjing University. Ron taught American Law and Marilyn taught Oral English. They lived in a small university apartment and when they could they traveled around China.

Recommended for you

Load comments