The Association of Idaho Cities (AIC) recently selected Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie as one of thirty-five leaders from Idaho’s local governments, business, and the legislature to attend the inaugural two-year leadership training program called the AIC Leadership Academy.
Petrie is one of two directors from AIC’s District 3, comprised of 29 cities in southwest Idaho from Cambridge to Wilder and from Notus to Glenns Ferry. District 3 does not include any Ada County municipalities. They comprise their own district of 3A.
The first training for 2023 takes place in Boise on the 10th and 11th of May. Subjects will include an in-depth analysis and discussion of Idaho’s tax laws, including property, corporate, bonds, levies and fees, as well as funding formulas. Others topics include community planning and zoning, economic development, how to fund infrastructure, growth management, understanding public disasters, and responding to emergencies.
The thirty-five participants will receive mentoring in communication skills throughout their academy training.
Commented Petrie, “It’s great to know another state organization considers Emmett a leader in municipal governance. Last year the Idaho Library Association named the Emmett Public Library Idaho’s public library of the year. So far, this year, the Idaho Rural Water Association named Casey Poser as the Drinking Water Operations Specialist of the Year, and more recently, the AIC has selected me for its first Leadership Academy. Since 2015 when I became mayor, our vision statement has been ‘A core competent city team providing excellence in municipal governance.’ I’ve worked hard to hold up my end of that vision.”
Petrie is a retired trial judge of 20 years in the Third Judicial District. He also retired from the Idaho Army National Guard after 20 years as a Colonel, holding several command and primary staff positions.