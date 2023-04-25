Mayor Gordon Petrie

The Association of Idaho Cities (AIC) recently selected Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie as one of thirty-five leaders from Idaho’s local governments, business, and the legislature to attend the inaugural two-year leadership training program called the AIC Leadership Academy.

Petrie is one of two directors from AIC’s District 3, comprised of 29 cities in southwest Idaho from Cambridge to Wilder and from Notus to Glenns Ferry. District 3 does not include any Ada County municipalities. They comprise their own district of 3A.

