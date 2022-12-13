Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


One has to think there may be as many Gem County hands occupied with making Christmas merrier for others as there may be nearer to the North Pole. Last week was a big week for volunteers helping to make the season brighter for residents who might otherwise have found this season less than wish fulfilling.

Between music concerts from multiple sources to the annual distribution of the Christmas Cheer baskets by the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition on Saturday, community generosity was on full display. Horses paraded to senior care centers, impromptu caroling reported in some parts of town, and the cooperative efforts of so many groups to lift up each others causes were phenomenal. Even those that might have appeared to be revenue driven, the revenue was to benefit others.

Recommended for you

Load comments