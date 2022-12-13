ABOVE: Darlene Scott made over 200 crocheted stocking caps for kids and adults alike that were shared with a multitude of programs from the Christmas Cheer at the EVFC, Operation Teen Elf, the Patriot Center and several nursing homes. RIGHT: Dozens of equestrians, and a few sans horse, made a parade to several of the Emmett senior care centers on Saturday.
Many of the local clubs were involved in supporting other programs throughout the holiday season. The Rough Riders ATV Club conducted a toy drive that helped supplement the needs for the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalitions Christmas Cheer program.
Musicians from several Emmett area churches combined for the 18th annual Multi-Church Musical over three nights at the Emmett Church of the Nazarene.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
The Emmett Women’s Choir performed its annual scholarship concert at Emmett High.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Dozens of equestrians, and a few sans horse, made a parade to several of the Emmett senior care centers on Saturday.
One has to think there may be as many Gem County hands occupied with making Christmas merrier for others as there may be nearer to the North Pole. Last week was a big week for volunteers helping to make the season brighter for residents who might otherwise have found this season less than wish fulfilling.
Between music concerts from multiple sources to the annual distribution of the Christmas Cheer baskets by the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition on Saturday, community generosity was on full display. Horses paraded to senior care centers, impromptu caroling reported in some parts of town, and the cooperative efforts of so many groups to lift up each others causes were phenomenal. Even those that might have appeared to be revenue driven, the revenue was to benefit others.