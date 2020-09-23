While the state has taken significant steps toward safety in the past couple of months – senior citizens and those confined to residential care facilities or at home due to quarantine are the ones most likely to need assistance when it comes to voting.
Though there are a plethora of options when it comes to voting this November, such as going to the poll or mail in voting, access to doing so is not always easy.
However, Michelle Massey, Community Relations Director at Meadow View Assisted Living, is set on making the process as simple as possible for Seniors.
“If Seniors are not registered to vote or have not ordered a mail in ballot, I can come to their home Monday-Friday between 2:00-5:00pm and help them fill out the paperwork,” said Massey.
This service, provided by Massey, will be offered from now until October 9th, the deadline for voter registration. This service is for seniors that do not want to leave their home due to COVID or cannot due to health issues.
“I help them fill out the required paperwork, have them sign and then turn in the paperwork to the county for them,” she said. “If other assisted living communities would like to help their residents, they can call their local courthouse to get the paperwork or I could drop it off to them as well.”
Massey has been able to help a few people in the community so far and is actively trying to get the word out to others. If voting assistance is needed call Meadow View at (208) 366-5716 at or email Michelle at michelle@meadowviewal.com.