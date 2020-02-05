Four local 4-H youth competed at the Western National Round-Up National Livestock Judging Contest held January 10, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The contest was a culmination of years of hard work, study and practice not to mention investment from parents, 4-H volunteers, coaches, and generous community donors.
The trip to Denver included a livestock judging practice session at Colorado State University, time exploring downtown Denver, and a day at the National Western Stock Show. The judging contest had two parts: live animal evaluation and prepared speeches, called “reasons.”
On contest day the girls were on the bus at 6:30 am to go to the coliseum where they judged 12 classes of top-notch livestock from across the country. Six of the animal classes were designated as “reasons” classes where the girls took notes about the livestock so they could talk about them later.
In the afternoon, they had time to prepare and give their reasons to judges. In their reasons they described the merits of the animals in the classes they judged earlier in the day and justified why they chose the order they did in their class placings. The reasons scores were added to their judging scores for the final results. By the time everyone finished giving reasons and we took our state picture it had been a very long, 18-hour day!
There were 31 4-H teams in the competition from all over the country. Our girls were 4th overall in the goat category and 22nd team overall in the competition. This was the largest contest they had judged and each experienced personal “bests” of one kind or another.
This experience wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of the following donors: Idaho Central Credit Union, Simplot Land & Livestock, Frasier Transport (Holly Bell), TNT Ranch & Tempe-Real Estate (Tempe McFarlane), Knife River, Western Core, University of Idaho 4-H Youth Development, the Johannesen Family, and a generous anonymous donor. Thank you for your support of our youth and these life-changing opportunities.