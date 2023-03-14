Chael Mynear

When Chael Mynear visited a family member at St. Luke’s Children Hospital in Boise he was surprised at the lack of distractions available for the ill patients. While he understood that there would be a limit on some types of entertainment options, he thought what was available was pretty limited and outdated.

Flip ahead a few months and Mynear still had that observation in mind when he was handed a community service project opportunity for a class at Emmett Middle School. The service project outline allowed him the opportunity to think up a way to meet someone’s need. The boredom that his hospital visits had revealed came immediately to mind.

